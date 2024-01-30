London's Metropolitan Police kill man armed with crossbow

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, London's Metropolitan Police reported that a man armed with a crossbow was fatally shot by armed officers in Southwark.



According to the police statement, officers responded to a call at 4:55 AM regarding a man attempting to forcibly enter a residential property.



The individual, suspected to be in his 30s, was reportedly armed with various weapons, including a crossbow, and was making threats to harm residents inside the premises. The police intervened, resulting in the use of lethal force to address the threat posed by the armed individual.



“The man had got inside the property, and a police firearm was discharged ... Officers and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service immediately provided first aid but sadly the man died at the scene,” the declaration mentioned.



During the incident, two occupants of the residential property also sustained minor injuries.



“I understand the local community will be concerned at the events that have taken place this morning,” Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh expressed in the declaration.



"We will fully support the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct) investigation into the full circumstances of what happened," he continued.

