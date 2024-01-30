Pakistan Ex-PM Imran Khan Sentenced To 10 Years Jail: Party

Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in jail, state media and a spokesman for his party said, in a controversial case related to a leaked document. "Former prime minister Imran Khan and PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) vice-president Qureshi have been sentenced to 10 years each inside prison in the cypher case," a spokesman for the party told AFP.

