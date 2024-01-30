Ukraine welcomes Russian gas transit

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has revealed that Ukraine may allow the transit of Russian natural gas through its territory beyond 2024 when the existing agreement governing transit is set to expire. Fico shared this insight in a video posted on Facebook after a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmigal on Wednesday, emphasizing that a new deal would be mutually beneficial for Ukraine, Slovakia, and other European Union countries that rely on Russian energy.



Fico stated, "Ukraine is open to the transit of Russian gas to Europe after 2024. Work on the details of the agreement may be completed in the near future. The very fact that the transit can continue is excellent news." He highlighted that the continuation of gas transit would not only benefit Ukraine and Slovakia but also countries like Austria and Italy.



This revelation comes amid previous indications from Kyiv suggesting reluctance to renew the gas transit deal with Russia. Despite recent statements on Thursday asserting that Ukraine does not intend to negotiate with Russia for an extension, the Ukrainian government acknowledged the possibility of negotiating with a European country for the use of its gas transportation network for further deliveries.



The gas transit line through Ukraine and the European arm of the TurkStream pipeline currently serve as the remaining conduits for piped Russian gas to reach Central and Western Europe. The existing five-year transit contract between Russia and Ukraine, signed in 2019, stipulates that Gazprom will deliver 65 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas to the European Union through Ukraine in 2020 and 40 bcm annually between 2021 and 2024.



The potential extension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine holds significant implications for regional energy dynamics and underscores the intricate negotiations among key players. As discussions progress, the outcome will shape the energy landscape in Central and Western Europe, with potential economic and geopolitical ramifications.



