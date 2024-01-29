(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ukrainian soldiers, returned children from Russia and Ukrainian delegates and parliament members set to attend Ukrainian Week 2024

WASHINGTON, D.C. and KYIV, Ukraine, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, prominent Ukrainian-American religious leaders announce the third annual Ukrainian Week summit, a flagship series of events serving as one of the largest religious advocacy platforms between Ukraine and the United States. Ukrainian Week 2024 is lead by American-Ukrainian Partnership Platform together with coalition members: Ukrainian American House, Forward Ukraine Ministries, General Presbyter of the National Slavic District of the AG, Founding Rector of American University Kyiv, Together Ministry, Georgia, USA, AltexSoft Inc., Ukrainian fellowship gathering in Washington D.C., Allrise Capital, and Spring of Life Church.



Scheduled from January 29 to February 3, 2024, this week-long gathering is strategically poised to bring together Ukrainian and American leaders for discussions on enhancing collaboration and partnership opportunities in areas of religion, business, and politics. As Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine, they are disproportionately attacking evangelical Christians and systematically destroying religious buildings, institutions and sacred sites. According to the United Nations, more than 115 holy sites and even more evangelical churches have been destroyed. Historically, Russia has sought to control, destroy and oppress evangelicals. They are now continuing to destroy the religious heart of the Ukrainian people by attacking civilians, killing soldiers and kidnapping children along with destroying religious sites.

Ukrainian Week 2024 is a critical opportunity to cultivate international relationships and assert a resolute stance in support of democracy and religious freedom. Leaders from diverse sectors will converge to address critical challenges, foster meaningful connections, and explore avenues for humanitarian, economic, cultural, and religious partnerships between the two nations. The goal of these events are to shed light on the truth about the attacks on Ukraine, its people, religion and democracy. The brutality by Russia cannot be ignored, underplayed or forgotten. Ukrainian Week 2024 leaders urge American citizens to stand on the side of religious freedom, on the side of democracy and continue supporting Ukraine.

Join us for Ukrainian Week 2024 and support Ukraine. We will kick off the week with a press conference and hear directly from injured Ukrainian soldiers and returned children from Russia that were kidnapped during the war and recently rescued. As Ukraine looks towards infrastructure restoration, additional events are planned to enhance cooperation in religious, security, economy, business, education, law enforcement, and healthcare. Over 700 delegates from the Ukrainian diaspora are expected to attend, alongside esteemed guests including United States Congressmen, Senators, Ukrainian Parliament Members, mayors, scholars, religious leaders and representatives from various sectors.

The Ukrainian Week 2024 program encompasses a range of events, including a press conference, Military Chaplaincy Forum, Ukrainian Fellowship Gathering, Ukraine-American Partnership Humanitarian Forum, Investment Forum and Recovery of Ukraine, photography exhibit of Christian churches destroyed by Russia, and a Gala Concert "Together to Victory.” Ukrainian delegates and religious leaders will also attend and partake in the Coalition for International Religious Freedom Summit, IRF Summit 2024 .

Limited seats are available, so we invite you to register at your earliest convenience on our website:

About Ukrainian Week 2024

Ukrainian Week is a week-long series of religious, business, and cultural events that takes place in Washington D.C. each year and brings together leaders in the Ukrainian and American religious, non-profit, political, and business sectors to discuss the effective collaboration between both countries. This year's Ukrainian Week is set to take place on January 29 through February 3, 2024. We invite religious, non-profits, political organizations, and businesses to actively participate in Ukrainian Week 2024. Join us in contributing to the discourse on effective collaboration between Ukraine and the United States.

For information regarding registration for Ukrainian Week 2024, visit: . To view highlights from 2023, visit:

