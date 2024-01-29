Iraq Vs Jordan AFC Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Doha, Qatar: The showdown between Iraq and Jordan is guaranteed to be nail-biting as both teams vie for a spot in the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.
Iraq has been impressive with a winning streak during the group stage, while Jordan is known to be as fierce and one of the best third-place teams in the tournament.
The game is said to be tough, but never short of excitement!
Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the Khalifa International Stadium!
⚽ ⚽ ⚽
MATCH HIGHLIGHTS!
---
MATCH ATTENDANCE: Attendance for the Iraq vs Jordan match reached 35,814 spectators at Khalifa International Stadium.
Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP
---
FULL TIME!
In a significant comeback, Jordan turned the tables in just two minutes, ending Iraq's journey in the Asian Cup 2023 and securing their spot in the last 8.
---
GOAL!
90+7'
Iraq 2 - 3 Jordan
Nizar Al Rashdan (Jordan) right footed shot from outside the box.
---
GOAL!
90+5'
Iraq 2 - 2 Jordan
---
77 minutes: Second yellow card to Aymen Hussein (Iraq) for excessive celebration.
---
GOAL!
76'
Iraq 2 - 1 Jordan
Aymen Hussein (Iraq) right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
---
Iraq's first goal
---
GOAL!
68'
Iraq 1 - 1 Jordan
Suad Natiq (Iraq) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ali Jasim with a cross following a corner.
Watch here
---
63 minutes: Substitution, Iraq.
Mohanad Ali replaces Osama Rashid.
---
54 minutes: Substitutions, Iraq.
Zidane Iqbal replaces Youssef Amyn.
Merchas Doski replaces Ahmed Al-Hajjaj.
---
The second half begins. Current standings are Iraq 0, Jordan 1.
---
Iraqi players are trying their luck with well-struck efforts, but it is Jordan who has the lead in the first half!
---
Pure passion at Khalifa International Stadium
----
45+3 minutes: Aymen Hussein (Iraq) is shown the yellow card.
---
GOAL!
45+1'
Iraq 0 - 1 Jordan
Yazan Al Naimat (Jordan) right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
IN PHOTOS: Jordan's forward Yazan al-Naimat celebrates after scoring his team's first goal.
---
A skillful break from Jordan player Mousa Tamari and a flash of brilliance for Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan
---
Action on the pitch!
---
14 minutes: Abdallah Nasib (Jordan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
---
Fan Focus: Fans heading to Khalifa International Stadium ahead of the #IRQvJOR match!
---
MATCH STARTS
The game has started at Khalifa International Stadium! Here is the line-up of players for both teams
---
Jordan players warming up
---
The calm before the storm - a glimpse of today's match venue!
---
What an entrance! Iraq players arrive at Khalifa International Stadium
