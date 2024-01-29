Iraq Vs Jordan AFC Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The showdown between Iraq and Jordan is guaranteed to be nail-biting as both teams vie for a spot in the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

Iraq has been impressive with a winning streak during the group stage, while Jordan is known to be as fierce and one of the best third-place teams in the tournament.

The game is said to be tough, but never short of excitement!

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the Khalifa International Stadium!

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

MATCH ATTENDANCE: Attendance for the Iraq vs Jordan match reached 35,814 spectators at Khalifa International Stadium.



Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP

FULL TIME!

In a significant comeback, Jordan turned the tables in just two minutes, ending Iraq's journey in the Asian Cup 2023 and securing their spot in the last 8.

GOAL!

90+7'

Iraq 2 - 3 Jordan

Nizar Al Rashdan (Jordan) right footed shot from outside the box.

GOAL!

90+5'

Iraq 2 - 2 Jordan



77 minutes: Second yellow card to Aymen Hussein (Iraq) for excessive celebration.

---

GOAL!

76'

Iraq 2 - 1 Jordan

Aymen Hussein (Iraq) right-footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Iraq's first goal

GOAL!

68'

Iraq 1 - 1 Jordan

Suad Natiq (Iraq) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ali Jasim with a cross following a corner.

63 minutes: Substitution, Iraq.

Mohanad Ali replaces Osama Rashid.

---

54 minutes: Substitutions, Iraq.

Zidane Iqbal replaces Youssef Amyn.

Merchas Doski replaces Ahmed Al-Hajjaj.

The second half begins. Current standings are Iraq 0, Jordan 1.

---

Iraqi players are trying their luck with well-struck efforts, but it is Jordan who has the lead in the first half!

---

Pure passion at Khalifa International Stadium

45+3 minutes: Aymen Hussein (Iraq) is shown the yellow card.

---

GOAL!

45+1'

Iraq 0 - 1 Jordan

Yazan Al Naimat (Jordan) right-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

IN PHOTOS: Jordan's forward Yazan al-Naimat celebrates after scoring his team's first goal.

A skillful break from Jordan player Mousa Tamari and a flash of brilliance for Iraqi goalkeeper Jalal Hassan

---

Action on the pitch!

14 minutes: Abdallah Nasib (Jordan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

---

Fan Focus: Fans heading to Khalifa International Stadium ahead of the #IRQvJOR match!

MATCH STARTS

The game has started at Khalifa International Stadium! Here is the line-up of players for both teams

Jordan players warming up

---

The calm before the storm - a glimpse of today's match venue!

What an entrance! Iraq players arrive at Khalifa International Stadium