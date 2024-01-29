Memphis Collaborative Alliance Joins Divorce With Respect Weektm Initiative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Memphis Collaborative Alliance will participate in Divorce With Respect WeekTM 2024.From March 4-8, members of the Memphis Collaborative Alliance will join divorce professionalsnationwide in offering free 30-minute free consultations for anyone seeking to better understandthe Collaborative Divorce process and options for how they might divorce.Professionals in the Memphis Collaborative Alliance will offer consultations to residents ofMemphis and the surrounding area.“We are pleased to be able to offer these free consultationsto those people wanting more information about divorce and the options that are available tothem”, said Cindy MacAuley, president of the Memphis Collaborative Alliance.“Divorce is hard,and most people think that the only option available to them is to go to court and let the judgedecide. The reality is that there are much better options to fighting it out in court.”To book a free consultation with a Memphis area divorce professional go to . The website also has information about the CollaborativeDivorce process. Anyone outside of Tennessee can also visit the website to find a Collaborativeprofessional near them.The Memphis Collaborative Alliance is an interdisciplinary group of attorneys, mental healthprofessionals, and financial specialists dedicated to using a team-based approach to handling adivorce. The MCA is joining Divorce With Respect WeekTM as part of a national effort to buildawareness of the Collaborative Process as a better way to untie the knot.

