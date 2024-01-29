Zelensky, Greek PM Discuss Ukraine's Defense, Artillery Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed in a phone call Ukraine's current defense needs, especially in terms of air defense and artillery.

Zelensky said this in a post on the social platform X , Ukrinform reports.

“I had a phone call with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis to coordinate joint international efforts. We discussed preparations for the second Ukraine-Balkans summit. I also thanked Greece for participating in the 4th meeting of advisors in Davos and invited them to join the organization of the Global Peace Summit,” said the President.

Zelensky thanked Greece for supporting Ukraine's integration with the EU

In the context of discussing the course of hostilities, the President also outlined Ukraine's current defense needs, especially in terms of air defense and artillery.

: Ukraine at a very difficult time, but Russia can still be stoppe

“I also emphasized the importance of timely unblocking of €50 billion in European aid. This will be a powerful signal to other international partners,” Zelensky said.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Greek prime minister expects that an agreement on EUR 50 billion for Ukraine would be reached by the next European Council meeting.