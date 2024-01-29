Avvenire Is Pleased To Announce A Partnership Agreement With Daymak. Canada's #1 Distributor Of Light Electric Vehicles

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avvenire Electric Vehicle Intl. Corp. (" Avvenire ") is pleased to announce that on

January 21, 2024, the Company entered into a partnership agreement (the " Agreement ") with Daymak International Inc. (" Daymak "), Canada's #1 distributor of light electric vehicles1

(" LEVs ").

Daymak has sold over 100,000 electric vehicles. Pursuant to the Agreement, Daymak will assemble Avvenire's state-of-the-art electric vehicles and leverage a vast network of over 200 dealers for distribution.

Avvenire Electric Vehicle Intl. Corp

The Spiritus 3 Wheel Electric Car

The Leggera

Dr. Eross, the Executive Chairwoman of Avvenire, states, "This is a great step for Avvenire for both production and sales. Daymak's impressive two-decade tenure in the EV market and experience with sales of over 100,000 electric vehicles perfectly align with our ambition to redefine the transportation industry."

Daymak as a partner will be not only assembling the products but making them available to its vast network of dealers and provide service for Avvenire vehicles. Daymak has exported products to over 25 countries.

Daymak's current customers include Walmart, HSN, TSC, QVC, Best Buy,

Hudson's Bay

and a network of 1200 dealers across

Canada

and the

USA. Daymak was the recipient of the Clean Tech North Award2, was named in Profit Magazine's Top 100 fastest growing Canadian companies3

and was also recently named "One of

Ontario's

Greenest Companies"

The deal goes into effect immediately and has a term of 5 years.

We can expect to see Avvenire products to start rolling out in late Q2 of this year.



Alongside this exciting launch, Avvenire is expanding its global reach by seeking dealers and investors worldwide. The company is currently engaged in a Regulation A (REG A) financing campaign, offering shares at an attractive $1.50 each, coupled with a full warrant at $3.25. This unique global opportunity invites investors to contribute to Avvenire's revolutionary electric mobility solutions, starting with a minimum investment of $1,000, and includes exclusive perks for investors.

Explore the Spiritus Leggera at

Avvenire

and join this groundbreaking REG A financing opportunity at

avvenire/investors

.

About Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp.

Avvenire Electric Vehicles International Corp. is on a mission to become a global leader in the Electric Vehicle (EV) market by developing the next generation of cutting-edge, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable transportation solutions for everyday use.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Medi Kaplani

Investor Relations

Avvenire Electric Vehicle International Corp.

Phone: 800-649-9320 ext.2000 Email:

[email protected]



Avvenire is conducting a public offering pursuant to Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The most current offering circular for the issuer is available at Avvenire

Potential investors should not rely on any forward-looking statements regarding any investment opportunity, which is based on our beliefs and information currently available to us. The words "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "aim," "potential," "design," "target," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "estimate," "project," "projection," "should," "will," "would," "result" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control. These risks could result in the loss of your investment. See the offering materials for detailed information.

