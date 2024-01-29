German Official Says Her Country Is Ready To Collaborate With Azerbaijan Within COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Jennifer Morgan, special representative of the German Federal
Foreign Office for International Climate Policy, told reporters in
Baku that Azerbaijan has assumed a great role in hosting COP29, Azernews reports.
"We congratulate Azerbaijan on holding this event. This year has
been one of the warmest periods in history," she noted.
Morgan emphasised that the Paris Agreement promotes multilateral
cooperation.
"One of the directions within the framework of this agreement is
adaptation to climate change. And the other track concerns the
financial sphere. Many countries around the world have set a goal
to reach zero emissions by 2050. We hope that Azerbaijan will also
achieve this goal by mid-century," the special envoy added.
The special representative of the German Federal Foreign Office
added that an important topic of COP29 is financing.
"It is also necessary to make changes in the financial system.
It is necessary to move from financing fossil fuel projects to
renewable energy sources," she said.
Special Representative Jennifer Morgan also noted that Germany
is ready to work with Azerbaijan within COP29.
"The success of COP conferences is their inclusiveness. NGOs and
civil society actively participate in these events. The
participation of the private sector within the framework of this
conference is of great significance," she noted.
Jennifer Morgan added that developed countries are committed to
playing an active role in climate finance, and Germany is committed
to taking leadership on this issue.
The Special Representative noted the importance of the Green
Climate Fund as well as the Loss and Damage Fund.
"We take this issue very seriously. Germany can share with
Azerbaijan its experience in water management," Jennifer Morgan
added.
