Azerbaijan Reveals Number Of Investment Projects Financed Through Concessional Loans

To enhance the accessibility of financial resources for business
entities, in 2023, the Entrepreneurship Development Fund allocated
193.8 million manats ($113.86 million) in concessional loans,
supporting the financing of 3,276 investment projects with a total
investment volume of 459.9 million manats ($270.23 million).
According to Azernews , this was shared by
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov on the X social
network.
The Minister says that this initiative resulted in the creation
of over 3,000 new jobs.
“Notably, 99.8% of the loans were extended to micro, small, and
medium-sized businesses in terms of project numbers and 91.1% in
terms of loan amounts.”
It should be noted that the President of the National
Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations of
Azerbaijan, Mammad Musayev, informed that the Azerbaijan
Entrepreneurship Development Fund has provided preferential loans
to more than 45,600 business entities over the past 20 years.
