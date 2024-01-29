Qatarenergy, US Excelerate Energy Sign Agreement To Supply LNG To Bangladesh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QatarEnergy and the US Excelerate Energy (Excelerate) signed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the supply of LNG from Qatar to Bangladesh.

Pursuant to the SPA, Excelerate will purchase up to one million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from QatarEnergy to be delivered to floating storage and regasification units in Bangladesh for 15 years starting in January 2026.

Excelerate will purchase 0.85 MTPA of LNG in 2026 and 2027, and one MTPA from 2028 to 2040.

Commenting on this occasion, HE Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, said: "We are pleased to sign this agreement with Excelerate for the supply of up to one million tons per annum of LNG to Bangladesh. This new agreement will further strengthen our relationship with Excelerate while also supporting the energy requirements of the Peoples Republic of Bangladesh and its stride towards greater economic development."

Qatar is the largest LNG supplier to Bangladesh and aspires to continue being the LNG supplier of choice for partners in the South Asia LNG markets.

