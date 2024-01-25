(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Evoke Midnight Edition Her: Ajmal Perfumes' Ode to Nocturnal Allure

. Evoke Midnight Edition Her is a captivating fragrance designed for the confident and bold woman who embodies mystery and elegance.



23rd January 2024, Dubai, UAE:

Celebrating a rich heritage in fragrance creation, Ajmal Perfumes proudly presents its latest offering, 'Evoke Midnight Edition Her.' This fragrance is a homage to the confident and enigmatic woman, a nod to her mysterious allure under the cover of night.

A Journey Through the Night The essence of 'Evoke Midnight Edition Her' begins with a refreshing fusion of bergamot and blackcurrant, spiced with pink pepper and saffron. This vibrant opening gently paves the way to a heart where delicate floral notes of geranium, rose, and jasmine blend with the subtle sweetness of raspberry, reminiscent of a tranquil moonlit garden. The experience settles into a comforting embrace with a base of patchouli, vetiver, vanilla, benzoin, amber, moss, and musk, enveloping the senses like the stillness of the late evening.

'The Evoke Midnight Edition Her is a scent that embodies unparalleled confidence and boldness,' states Abdulla Ajmal, the CEO of Ajmal Perfumes, and adds,“It represents a seamless blend of artistry and innovation within the fragrance industry, crafted to resonate with a woman's adventurous soul, making it a signature scent for moments of uninhibited self-expression.'



An Unforgettable Sensory Experience With a unique blend that merges citrus, fruity, spicy, floral, and woody notes, Evoke Midnight Edition Her offers a memorable sensory journey. From its refreshing start to the rich, embracing finish, the fragrance encapsulates the essence of a night full of possibilities. Ajmal Perfumes invites you to discover Evoke Midnight Edition Her, a fragrance that's meticulously crafted for the bold and sophisticated woman. This scent is not just an accessory; it's a statement of her unique presence and adventurous spirit. Embrace the night with Evoke Midnight Edition Her, where every note tells a tale of audacity and allure.



