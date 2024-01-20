Combining Crypto And Entertainment, Blockbunny Is Raising $1M With Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Dubai, 20th January 2024: BlockBunny is a revolutionary startup combining crypto and entertainment based in the United Arab Emirates. BlockBunny aims to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 by creating a platform that offers web3 social networks, web3 games, NFTs, and content. The company's ecosystem is powered by their Bunny Token BBX, which allows users to stake, trade, and gain ownership in the vision of BlockBunny. This exclusive ownership grants users access to social networks, games, and NFTs.



BlockBunny addresses several challenges faced by the industry, including the transition from web2 to web3, lack of mainstream adoption, online financial privacy, data ownership, high transaction fees, and the need for a creator economy. By leveraging decentralization, BlockBunny empowers users to take control of their data, participate in platform governance, and own digital assets with real value. The company is currently seeking a capital of $1M.



Through FasterCapital's Acceleration program, BlockBunny will receive comprehensive support in raising capital and refining their business model. The program offers a unique combination of technical and business expertise, mentorship, networking opportunities, and access to a global investor network. BlockBunny will benefit from FasterCapital's vast experience in the blockchain industry and its commitment to nurturing innovative startups.



"We are very pleased to welcome BlockBunny to our Acceleration program," said Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital. "We believe that their user-friendly experience and focus on mainstream adoption will revolutionize the web3 industry."



"We are excited to collaborate with FasterCapital in our mission to accelerate the transition from Web2 to Web3," said, Chloï¿1⁄2 Al-Rihani, CEO of BlockBunny.



