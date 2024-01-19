Rehydrating Rose Bowl Runners: Electrolit Activates For 2024 As Official Partner Of Socal's Major Marathon Events

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Electrolit kicks off LA's first marquee race of 2024 with premium hydration at the iconic Rose Bowl Half Marathon & 5k.

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Electrolit –

the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – returns with a new multiyear partnership with The McCourt Foundation, becoming the official hydration sponsor for some of Southern California's most iconic races. The season kicks off with the Rose Bowl Half Marathon and 5k on January 21, 2024, and includes the Los Angeles Marathon in March.

"Fueling the fire at SoCal's running community – that's what Electrolit is all about," said Jake Sloan, Sr. Marketing Director. "We're pumped to be powering athletes and runners at the iconic Rose Bowl Half & 5K, and our partnership with The McCourt Foundation lets us be there every step of the way, delivering the hydration edge they need to crush their goals."

The picturesque course of the Rose Bowl Half Marathon & 5K guides participants through Pasadena, highlighting landmarks such as the Colorado Street Bridge, Old Town Pasadena, and Cal Tech University. The race concludes with a finish at the iconic Rose Bowl and benefits The McCourt Foundation – a nonprofit committed to curing neurological diseases and empowering communities to foster a healthier world.

Fueling both runners and athletes for instant recovery, Electrolit can also be enjoyed by everyone. Its unique formula is packed with great taste and comes in a variety of flavors including coconut, strawberry kiwi, and many more. Electrolit is the must-have hydration beverage for runners by refueling electrolytes and keeping them hydrated during heat exposure.

Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium and glucose, Electrolit's electrolytes and ions are key to replenishing the body and revered by runners everywhere. Multiple flavor offerings including Blue Raspberry, Strawberry-Kiwi, Grape, Orange, Berry Bliss, and Fruit Punch, and new ready-to-mix powder formats with pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients, make Electrolit the go-to hydration option for runners, athletes, party-goers and everyone else in between.

Electrolit can also be purchased at Walmart, Kroger, HEB, Jewel-Osco, Circle K, 7-Eleven and more, and through online channels. For more information, visit or follow them on Instagram or Facebook .

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, or a night of partying. Founded in Mexico in 1950, since, Electrolit has become revered by athletes and partygoers alike as a recovery drink. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in the recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Available in 15 delicious flavors, Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Walmart, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, 7-11 and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

About The McCourt Foundation

The McCourt Foundation (TMF) is a 501c3 organization committed to building a healthier world through research, partnerships, and education. TMF empowers individuals and communities to make a difference through its events and educational forums. Now in LA and Boston, we have expanded our giving capacity and overall impact from coast to coast.

Since 1992 when the McCourt brothers organized a road race to honor their father who battled Multiple Sclerosis, TMF committed itself to enhance the lives of patients and families affected by neurological diseases (MS, ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's). From this single fund-raising event, TMF has expanded its Mission to include youth health & wellness and other health challenges, and its world-class portfolio of events to include the Los Angeles Marathon presented by ASICS, LA Big 5k, Rose Bowl Half Marathon & 5K, Santa Monica Classic 5K/10K, Boston Waterfront 5K, Tour de South Shore, the McCourt Gala & Auction, and the Educational Update. These nine community events engage more than 100,000 participants each year and are expertly leveraged by TMF to drive impact. For more information, please visit .

Media Contact

Matt Kovacs

[email protected]



SOURCE Electrolit