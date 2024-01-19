AIIMS Jammu Set For Inauguration AIIMS Kashmir Faces Delays

Earlier this week,

Dr Shakti Gupta, Executive Director of AIIMS Jammu said that they have completed 95 percent of the construction works and communicated to the higher authorities in New Delhi that the institution is ready for the inauguration.

However, its counterpart in the Kashmir Valley, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS in south Kashmir's Awantipora faces a challenging scenario its crucial role in advancing healthcare accessibility, the project faces an extended timeline. As per the government, it will be completed by 2025.

Earlier, The Union Health Ministry said that only 44 percent of the construction work had been completed, raising concerns about the timely completion of this vital health sector project.

“Due to security reasons, the construction got delayed,” a

senior official from the

administration on anonymity said.

He, however,said the work is going on in full swing and the project is to get inaugurated by 2025.



He said the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare appointed Deputy Director Administration and other chief engineers are looking after the project. Whatever support was needed to them was provided by the state government, The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Awantipora continues to be headless as Lt. General, Dr. Anup Banerji, a retired medico from Army, didn't join after being appointed as its first Executive Director by the Government of India June 2022, the Government of India appointed Banerji, who had served as director general, Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) before attaining superannuation, as first Executive Director of the AIIMS, Awantipora.

“The government is also looking for a new Executive Director and the process to recruit a new one is ongoing.” An official said.

Speaking to

Kashmir Observer,

Member of Parliament for South Kashmir, Hasnain Masoodi, said there were a number of reasons which led to the delay in the construction of state-of-art

Hospital

in South Kashmir.

“Some security clearance issues and objections raised by defense officials caused a delay of approximately two years. However, all objections have now been cleared, paving the way for the inauguration of the super-specialty hospital within the next year.” Masoodi said.



Masoodi, expressed optimism about the progress of AIIMS Awantipora, saying,“I visit the hospital site every year, and I have been informed that most of the civil works are completed, with some in the final stages.”

He further said that the prolonged closure of the Jammu and Srinagar highway significantly contributes to the project delay, hindering the timely transportation of essential building materials, including steel, iron, and sometimes cement sourced from outside.

“Despite raising the issue in parliament, interruptions persist even on days when the highway is open, exacerbating delays in material delivery. Additionally, last year's prioritization of fruit transportation over hospital supplies during highway closures further exacerbated project setbacks.” Masoodi said.



Responding to questions about the disparity in project timelines between Kashmir and Jammu, he said that the harsh climate in Kashmir poses a major challenge.

“The reliance on manpower and technical teams from other states compounds the issue, as they contend with difficulties in adapting to the unpredictable weather and other challenging conditions.”

Describing the healthcare complex as extensive, Masoodi emphasized its regional impact, stating,“AIIMS Awantipora will cater to the medical needs of at least 2.5 million people in South Kashmir, strategically located equidistant from Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, and Anantnag.”

“The medical colleges coming in Handwara and Baramulla districts of North Kashmir will have associated hospitals with them which will cater to the needs of people of North Kashmir and lower the burden of SKIMS Soura.”

Anticipating functionality within a year, Masoodi added,“There is no specific inauguration date, but we believe it will start commissioning by the end of 2024 or 2025, either partially or completely.”

Pertinently, approved in 2019 with a budget of Rs 1828 crore, the AIIMS Kashmir project encompasses the construction of numerous buildings, bolstering essential healthcare infrastructure. AIIMS Awantipora, a pivotal component, will augment Kashmir's healthcare capacity with 1000 beds, including 300 super-specialty beds.

Additionally, the facility will house a medical college for 100 students and a nursing college accommodating 60 students, enhancing both medical care and educational opportunities in the Kashmir valley.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now