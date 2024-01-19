               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Swiss Chocolate Maker Barry Callebaut Added To Ukraine's 'Sponsors Of War' Blacklist


1/19/2024 2:20:38 PM

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Pусский (ru) Концерн Barry Callebaut объявлен ((спонсором войны)) против Украины

  • Português (pt) Ucrânia denuncia fabricante suíço de chocolate como "patrocinador de guerra"
    • Share
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • E-mail
    • Print
    • Copy link

    The Zurich-based chocolate giant told the AWP news agency on Friday that it condemned“all belligerent activities” and shared“the deep concerns raised throughout the world by the war in Ukraine”.

    It also assured that it strictly complied with all international sanctions and regulations in the context of its activities.

    The Swiss chocolate firm added that following Moscow's attack against Ukraine, it had“actively suspended all new investments in Russia and adjusted (its) activities in this market”.

    + Swiss-based firms active in Russia are 'filling Putin's war chest'

    Ukraine accuses Barry Callebaut of maintaining its business activities in the Russian Federation, where it operates three factories, and of financing Russia's war effort via its taxes - $33 million in 2022. In addition, the multinational is alleged to have supplied a confectionery factory“under the guise of basic necessities”, whose chocolate is given to Russian soldiers as food rations.

    + Cocoa factory slow-down spells trouble for chocolate industry

    The Ukraine agency said that last year Barry Callebaut shipped more than $94 million worth of goods to Russia, three times more than in 2022.“Barry Callebaut continues to actively support the Russian economy and, consequently, to sponsor its aggression against Ukraine,” it said.

    Among food groups, the Zurich-based group joins Vevey-based Nestlé on the list of "international sponsors of the war", as well as Mars, PepsiCo, Mondelez and Unilever.

    Send us your input

    Do you have more questions about this story?

    Your contribution Our journalists will take your contribution on board for their coverage and may follow up with you via email. If you have questions, get in touch . Your contribution... How we work

    This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link .

    If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ...External link .

    End of insertion External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

    Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

    Daily

    Email

    The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

    I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

    Articles in this story

    • Do you have more questions about this story?

    In compliance with the JTI standards

    More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

    You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .

    MENAFN19012024000210011054ID1107743670


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search