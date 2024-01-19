Ace Cloud Is Now An ISO/IEC 27001 Certified Hosting Service Provider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ace Cloud proudly announces its prestigious achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001 information security management certification.

- Vinay Chhabra, CEO at Ace Cloud

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, INDIA, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ace Cloud, a leading provider in cloud-based technologies, proudly announces its prestigious achievement of the ISO/IEC 27001 information security management certification. This significant milestone underscores Ace Cloud's commitment to robust Information Security Management Systems (ISMS) across all facets of its business operations, including Human Resources Service Support, finance, billing, legal, Sales, marketing, security, administration, and IT development.

ISO 27001, a globally recognized information security standard, sets forth stringent requirements for implementing and managing ISMS.

Ace Cloud's adherence to these standards ensures a secure environment for its clients' data, spanning people, processes, and technology. The certification process involved rigorous validation by an independent security firm, confirming Ace Cloud's dedication to maintaining the highest standards in information security.

With this certification, Ace Cloud not only fortifies its commitment to data security but also provides its clients with the assurance that the company complies with international best practices. The ISO 27001 certification is a testament to Ace Cloud's continuous efforts to safeguard client information and uphold the highest security standards.

"We are thrilled to achieve the ISO 27001 certification, a recognition of our unwavering commitment to data security and client trust," said Vinay Chhabra, CEO at Ace Cloud. "This accomplishment reflects our dedication to providing a secure and reliable cloud environment for our clients "quoted Dr Sangeeta Chhabra, Cofounder and Director at Ace Cloud.

This certification marks Ace Cloud as a trusted partner for businesses seeking a secure and compliant cloud environment. Clients can now leverage Ace Cloud's services with the confidence that their data is managed and protected according to the highest international standards.

In addition to ISO 27001, Ace Cloud has consistently demonstrated a commitment to innovation, earning accolades such as the Best Outsourced Technology Provider in the CPA Practice Advisor Reader's Choice Award 2023 and the Most Innovative Cloud Solutions Provider in the Global Business Awards.

About Ace Cloud

With over 14+ years of experience, Ace Cloud has established itself as a leader in cloud-based technologies, including Application Hosting, Managed Security Services , Public Cloud, and Hosted Virtual Desktop Solutions . Our commitment to innovation has earned us numerous accolades, including the Best Outsourced Technology Provider in the CPA Practice Advisor Reader's Choice Award 2023 and the Most Innovative Cloud Solutions Provider in the Global Business Awards.

