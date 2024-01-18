Apkainterior: Exceptional 40% Growth Compared To Previous Year

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Jaipur, Rajasthan Jan 18, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

In a remarkable stride forward, ApkaInterior, India's foremost marketplace for furniture and interior decor, proudly announces an exceptional 40% growth compared to the previous year. The growth isn't just a milestone for ApkaInterior; it's a promise of continuous improvement and an elevated experience for the customers.

This achievement that positions ApkaInterior as an industry leader is driven by various factors, including:

Strategic Innovation: The start-up has become a market disruptor thanks to its innovative business approach, which has allowed it to grow throughout India, leaving behind established players. ApkaInterior is committed to empowering Indian craftsmen by sourcing materials from diverse regions across the country including Saharanpur, Moradabad, Pune, and Sardarshahar. This strengthens the brand's market position and contributes significantly to the economic development of tier 2 and 3 cities.

Employee Engagement and Development: The success of ApkaInterior is not only attributed to its products but also to the people behind the scenes. The platform assists women in the manufacturing industry in selling online, packaging items, and developing other skills. Also, a network of experienced women is coaching and instructing others in the neighbourhood on how to improve their skills.

Customer-Centric Approach: To make building and designing homes more affordable for its consumers, the Jaipur-based business has worked with different Buy Now Pay Later (BPNL) platforms such as Bajaj Finserv, Mobikwik, and Snapmint. The launch of 'Apka Pay Later,' a revolutionary way to buy furniture with easy EMI options without the need for a card or additional apps, further exemplifies ApkaInterior's dedication to enhancing the customer experience.

Technology-Based Custom Portal: ApkaInterior is India's first-ever digital technology-based furniture start-up. With an innovative approach to online retail and cutting-edge technology, the platform is upending the furniture and home decor industries. Also, the website categories and subcategories its extensive product offering, which includes furniture , paintings , planters, and handicrafts. Customers can easily browse and purchase things that meet their preferences and needs as a result of this.

As ApkaInterior continues to thrive and redefine the industry standard, consumers stand to benefit from a marketplace that not only offers a wide range of high-quality and stylish furniture but also prioritises their needs.

About ApkaInterior

The Jaipur-based start-up, founded by Gaurav, Anuj and Shivang Tiwari, is a well-known online marketplace for furniture and home décor These include a variety of furniture and home decor products such as couches, chairs, beds , planters, and handicrafts. The tech-driven start-up seeks to provide clients with a seamless shopping experience regardless of budget or location. The platform has over 3300 vendors spanning pan India, which helps it provide high-quality products and deliver them on time and securely.

Customers can also get a 36-month warranty, no-cost EMI, and pan-India delivery at the most inexpensive costs. The government-recognized start-up recently teamed with NoBroker to deliver excellent services to its consumers and develop globally.