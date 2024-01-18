Mattress Warehouse Expansion Plan Continues With Newest Orlando Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mattress Warehouse (mattresswarehouse), the No. 1 independently-owned American retailer with more than 300 stores throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, announced the grand opening of their newest location in Orlando, FL.Located in the prestigious Dr. Phillips area of Orlando, the new store is located at 7339 W Sand Lake Road in the Rialto Shopping Center. This is Mattress Warehouse's forth Grand Opening in the state of Florida in less than 5 months as their expansion plan continues amid their ongoing success.“The residents of Florida have really welcomed us into their communities,” said Bill Papettas, President and CEO of Mattress Warehouse.“With our large warehouse assortment offered at the best prices as well as our investment in cutting-edge technology, our guests can see and feel what makes Mattress Warehouse different from others in our industry. Word is spreading fast as our guests experience the difference for themselves.”Part of the difference Mr. Papettas refers to is the use of the patented diagnostic sleep system called bedMATCH, found in every Mattress Warehouse location. This science and data-backed technology uses 18 statistical measurements and thousands of calculations to determine the best mattress recommendations for each persons individual sleep preferences and needs.“It's important to get through all stages of sleep,” says Papettas.“The right mattress offers the right support, which means you don't wake repeatedly, interrupting those sleep cycles.”The new Dr. Phillips location in Orlando joins recent openings in Clermont, Davenport and Kissimmee, which is also home to Mattress Warehouse's new distribution center. The company reports that several more locations in Florida are expected over the next couple of years.Mr. Papettas credits the Mattress Warehouse team for the success of not only this location, but all of the Mattress Warehouse stores, adding“Each new location gives us the opportunity to fulfill our mission of improving lives through quality sleep. I couldn't be prouder of our team as they deliver this promise to our guests every day.”Mattress Warehouse of Orlando – Dr. Phillips is open 7 days a week. For more information on the store location including hours of operation, please visit .

