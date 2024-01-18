Farm-Ng Raises $10 Million Series A To Scale Affordable Autonomous Robots And AI Solutions For Small- To Mid-Sized Farms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Amiga modular electric robot from farm-ng

The Amiga's on-board AI computer

farm-ng logo

The Amiga, the company's modular, electric robot and on-board AI computer, makes farming practices more economically and environmentally sustainable

- Ethan Rublee, CEO, farm-ngWATSONVILLE, CA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, farm-ng announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round, raising over $10 million in capital to drive agricultural innovation with affordable and adaptable robotics and AI solutions. Its modular electric robot, Amiga, and its on-board AI computer empower small- to mid-sized farms to make their practices more productive, profitable and sustainable.Built for multiple environments, tasks, and crops, the Amiga helps farms reduce operational costs, increase yields, and realize a rapid return on investment. Its open and extensible software allows for integration into farming applications and endless customization through developers and partners. In less than 18 months, over 100 Amigas have been deployed to execute a range of farming tasks from seeding, precision spraying, pest management, and compost spreading to phenotyping and geo-tagged data collection, visualization, and analysis.The funding round was led by Acre Venture Partners with participation from Xplorer Capital, HawkTower and ten other institutional and individual investors. This investment reflects the confidence and support of the investor community in farm-ng's vision, strategy, and the potential for transformative impact on sustainable agriculture.“farm-ng has sold more robots in a short amount of time than nearly any other agtech startup, a testament to the quality of their robotics and AI solutions. The company is led by a stellar team who deeply understand these technologies. Their strategy of collaborating with growers, researchers, developers, and partners to define their offerings has put them on farm with incredible speed. This rapid adoption will produce immediate positive outcomes to the environment, and more profitable and efficient ways of growing food,” said Lucas Mann, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Acre Venture Partners.Growers face significant labor challenges. In the U.S. alone, $90 billion is spent on repetitive, hazardous, manual farm tasks. Labor shortages are exacerbated by reduced immigration and rising wages. Climate-related costs are thinning profit margins and farm management lacks the data it needs to make precise decisions and scale operations.farm-ng is squarely focused on addressing the issues the farming industry experiences with its robotics and AI solutions. The company aims to deliver three game-changing outcomes for its customers:1) Productive, resilient farming operations: With cost-effective access to farm-ng solutions, farms can become more productive by significantly reducing manual labor, maintenance, and fuel costs. With automation, they can be more resilient to labor shortages, economic shifts, and climate shocks.2) Inclusive, sustainable farming practices: The Amiga is simple for anyone on the farm to operate. With the automation of labor-intensive tasks, farms can operate more efficiently, increase yields, and invest in sustainable practices that deliver more profit to growers and healthier food to more people.3) Quick ROI with appropriate robotics and AI: Because the farm-ng platform is open and modular, it offers infinite customization options that enable farmers to easily adapt to various crop types for increased food production. The Amiga's versatility not only provides a quick return on investment, but evolves with the operation over time.“We made a seed investment in farm-ng because we saw its potential in transforming the farming industry in an immediate way. Ethan and his team didn't prove us wrong. We are excited about the company's momentum and the success it will realize with this Series A,” said Jonathan McQueen, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Xplorer Capital.Ethan Rublee, CEO and Founder of farm-ng, expressed gratitude for the trust and backing from investors.“We are eager to continue our journey in revitalizing agriculture with our robotics and AI platform thanks to the support of our lead investors, Acre Venture Partners and Xplorer Capital, as well as HawkTower and our other investment partners. This Series A funding will enable us to accelerate manufacturing to meet market demand, fund the development of more autonomous farm capabilities, scale our go to market, and develop an ecosystem of applications that help farms thrive for generations to come. At farm-ng, we are committed to cultivating a future where everyone has access to healthy food grown in an ecologically and economically sustainable way.”Learn more about the company at farm-ng and download media assets here.About farm-ngfarm-ng empowers small- and mid-sized farms with affordable, adaptable robotics and AI solutions so they can adopt more productive, profitable, and sustainable farming practices. Its modular electric robot, the Amiga, and its on-board AI computer is built for multiple environments, tasks, and crops to help farms reduce operational costs, increase productivity, and realize a rapid return on investment. Its open and extensible software allows for integration into farming applications and endless customization through developers and partners. The Amiga won the 2023 Small Farm Innovation Challenge and was selected as a 2024 Top 10 New Product by World Ag Expo.Farm-ngAbout Acre Venture PartnersAcre partners with companies providing the breakthrough technologies and critical infrastructure necessary to enable a greatly improved food ecosystem - one in which positive outcomes for human and climate health are prioritized alongside profitability.acreAbout Xplorer CapitalXplorer Capital is an early-stage venture capital firm that invests in talented entrepreneurs and disruptive technologies that transform industries on a global scale. Our portfolio companies drive advancements in AI, robotics, and automation to improve industries such as logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, and sustainability.XplorerAbout HawkTowerHawkTower is a new early-stage venture capital firm that fosters innovation and growth in Central California. We invest in visionary entrepreneurs and groundbreaking startups poised to enhance the region's landscape, apply AI to adjacent opportunities and imperatives, and drive economic and workforce development.hawktowerMedia ContactLinda McNair...831.420.7949Investor ContactBrendan Dowdle...

