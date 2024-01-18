Biometrics Market Growth, Share, Upcoming Opportunities, And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) How Big is the

Biometrics Market ? :

IMARC Group's latest research report, titled “Biometrics Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2032 ,” The global biometrics market size reached US$ 39.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 144.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during 2024-2032.

What is Biometrics ? :

Biometrics, a cutting-edge field of technology, is revolutionizing the way we authenticate and verify identity. It refers to the statistical analysis of an individual's unique physical and behavioral characteristics. These characteristics, which can range from fingerprints and facial recognition to voice and iris patterns, are used to accurately identify and verify individuals. In an increasingly digital world, where security and privacy concerns loom large, biometrics offers a robust and reliable solution for both personal and business applications. The ability to access systems, devices, and data through biometric authentication methods is not only convenient but also significantly enhances security measures.

Top Companies In Biometrics Market:



Accu-Time Systems

BIO-Key International, Inc.

Cognitec Systems, GmbH

Fujitsu Limited

3M Cogent, Inc.

IDTECK

NEC Corporation

Siemens AG

RCG Holdings, Ltd.

Suprema, Inc.

Lumidigm, Inc.

IrisGuard, Inc.

Daon, Inc.

DigitalPersona, Inc. Morpho SA (Safran)

Biometrics Market Current Trends and Demand :

The global biometrics market is driven by the escalating need for robust security measures in industries, such as finance, healthcare, and government. With cyber threats and identity fraud on the rise, organizations are turning to biometrics to fortify their security frameworks. Furthermore, the proliferation of mobile devices and the rise of the digital economy have prompted the integration of biometrics into daily life. Biometric authentication methods, such as fingerprint and facial recognition, are now common features on smartphones and tablets, providing users with secure and convenient access to their devices and digital services, which is acting as a growth-inducing factor. Some of the other factors driving the market include rapid industrialization and extensive research and development activities.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:



Face Recognition

Hand Geometry

Voice Recognition

Signature recognition

Iris recognition

AFIS

Non-AFIS Others

Breakup by Functionality:



Contact

Non-contact Combined

Breakup by Authentication:



Single-Factor Authentication Multifactor Authentication

Breakup by Component:



Hardware Software

Breakup by End-User:



Government

Defense Services

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Commercial Safety and Security

Transport/Visa/Logistics Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



