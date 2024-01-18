Air Quality Monitoring Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth Drivers, And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Air Quality Monitoring Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032,” The global air quality monitoring market size reached US$ 4.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2024-2032.

Air Quality Monitoring Trends:

Air quality monitoring refers to the systematic process of measuring and assessing the level of pollutants and other harmful substances present in the air. It is an essential practice to evaluate the overall air quality in a specific location, be it indoors or outdoors. Air quality monitoring systems utilize various instruments and sensors to measure pollutants such as particulate matter (PM), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2), ozone (O3), carbon monoxide (CO), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other potential contaminants.

Continuous air quality monitoring aids in identifying trends, patterns, and potential sources of pollution. It plays a vital role in environmental protection efforts, guiding policymakers in implementing pollution control measures and taking corrective actions to mitigate the adverse effects of air pollution on human health and the ecosystem.

Top Air Quality Monitoring Companies:



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Teledyne Technologies

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Company

3M

HORIBA Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Aeroqual Limited

TSI Incorporated

Testo India Pvt. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

TE Connectivity Corporation

Tisch Environmental Inc. Investis Limited

Global Air Quality Monitoring Industry Demand:

The rising implementation of effective air quality monitoring systems is driving the global market. Moreover, the rise in respiratory and other health issues related to air pollution has heightened public awareness, prompting individuals and communities to demand better air quality monitoring solutions. Besides, the growing need for real-time data on air pollutants, such as particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, and volatile organic compounds, has become crucial in understanding air pollution trends and taking preventive measures.

Furthermore, continual technological advancements have played a pivotal role in the market's growth. Additionally, ongoing innovations in sensor technology, data analytics, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity have led to the development of sophisticated and cost-effective air quality monitoring devices.

Breakup by Product Type:



Indoor Monitors

Outdoor Monitors Wearable Monitors

Breakup by Pollutant:



Chemical Pollutant

Physical Pollutant Biological Pollutant

Breakup by Sampling Method:



Active/Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring Stack Monitoring

Breakup by End-User:



Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

Commercial and Residential Users

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Europe (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

