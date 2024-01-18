Imarat Complex - Crucial For Azerbaijan's Collective Memory, Says Italian Expert (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, January 17. Imarat complex
is crucial for Azerbaijan's collective memory, Italian expert on
restoration and post-war international scenarios Alessandro Bianchi
said during an inspection of the restoration work at the Imarat
complex in Aghdam, Trend reports.
"After the occupation, Armenians used this place as a stable for
animals, such as pigs, cows, etc., and emptied all the cemeteries.
When we arrived here, shortly after the liberation of Azerbaijan's
territories, we found a destroyed monument, desecrated and misused.
Now the task is to restore this complex, which is very important
for Azerbaijan's collective memory," he noted.
According to him, the restoration work at the Imarat complex is
divided into two main parts.
"The first part involves restoration, i.e., the physical
reconstruction of the building. The complex consists of two main
buildings and five mausoleums. The second part of the work involves
the restoration of the cemetery, which was completely destroyed,"
the expert emphasized.
Bianchi mentioned that most of the tombstones were moved during
the period of occupation, and information about the distribution of
burials was lost.
One of the historical and architectural monuments subjected to
Armenian vandalism in the Aghdam district is the palace of the
founder of the Karabakh Khanate, Panahali Khan. This historical and
architectural monument, dating back to the 18th century, unlike
common Khanate palaces in Azerbaijan, represents an example of
luxurious housing.
The palace of Panahali Khan, like other cultural, historical and
religious monuments located in the occupied territories, was
desecrated by the invaders and subjected to vandalism.
According to the instruction of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, work began on the restoration of the
Imarat complex, where the palace of Panahali Khan was located. On
October 4, 2022, the head of state was presented with a concept for
the restoration of the complex prepared by foreign specialists, and
the corresponding work commenced.
According to the concept, the complex will include the Panahali
Khan Palace, tombs, and the Karabakh Horse Park. After restoration,
the Khan's palace will function as an interactive museum.
MENAFN18012024000187011040ID1107737086
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.