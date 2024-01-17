Origami-Inspired Robotic Plants Grow With Their Environment Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) How do you deploy an environmental sensor to collect climate change readings over a prolonged period on an uninhabited island without failing? How do you power a seismic detector to operate for months in an underwater cave?

In environments that are difficult to reach because of the hazards or hardships for humans, a device behaving like a native plant could be the answer.

This is the approach taken by Suyi Li, associate professor in mechanical engineering at Virginia Tech , and Clemson professor and collaborator Ian Walker . Their work is being advanced thanks to a four-year, $840,000 grant from the National Science Foundation .

Li says:“When I started to venture into robotics a few years ago, I was surprised to see that almost all robots are inspired by humans and animals to some degree.

“However, I believe the vast plant kingdom can offer us many unique lessons on approaching the design, actuation, and operation of robots. This is how Ian and I started working on this topic together.“

