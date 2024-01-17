Watermark Retirement Communities Announces Grand Opening Of Watermark Laguna Niguel, New Senior Living In Orange County

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L-R:Alliance: Dale Boyles, Man. Dir.; Brett Montgomery, Dev. Dir.; Michael Wilborn, Man. Dir.; Kim Bucklew, Man. Dir.; David Freshwater, Watermark, Chairman; Adriana Findley, Resident; Stephanie Oddo, Mayor Pro Tem; Christopher Tharp, Watermark Laguna Niguel, Exec. Dir.

Watermark Laguna Niguel

- David Freshwater, Chairman of Watermark Retirement CommunitiesLAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, US, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tucson-based Watermark Retirement Communities and Alliance Residential Company announced the grand opening of the Watermark Laguna Niguel , the newest luxury senior retirement community offering Assisted Living and Memory Care, providing Orange County residents a new benchmark in personalized senior living.“Our focus at Watermark is people. We create extraordinary communities where programs are built around the individual interests and needs of people, so they can enjoy a vibrant lifestyle and thrive where they live,” said David Freshwater, Chairman of Watermark Retirement Communities, who attended the grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony.“For more than 30 years, Watermark has been transforming what senior living can be, and I'm excited to bring the best-in-class care to the people of Orange County.”Watermark Laguna Niguel will introduce innovative award-winning programs that engage people based on their personal interests, needs and areas of wellness they want to develop. Located in a luxurious setting and strengthened by a deep sense of community, the residences promote well-being with comfortable apartments, unsurpassed care, and fresh California cuisine.“My goal is to help each person living with us to lead a fulfilling life on their terms, for each day to be perfect,” said Christopher Tharp, Executive Director.“Whether it's waking up to the expectation of that perfect breakfast prepared by the chef who knows just what they like. That crisp morning newspaper delivered to their door, attending one of our award-winning Watermark University courses, or participating in 360Well® - our whole-person wellness program - we want to fuel people's bodies, engage their minds, and nurture their spirits. I'm looking forward to building that community here at Watermark Laguna Niguel.”Watermark Laguna Niguel will feature Watermark's signature programs, while also offering luxurious amenities, and integrative wellness programs based on Watermark's partnerships with premier universities, cultural organizations, and local nonprofits. The signature dining venue, Seasons, features talented chefs who create flavorful, nutritious fare with locally sourced ingredients. Menus will feature crave-worthy Healing Kitchens recipes created alongside Rebecca Katz, a nationally recognized expert on the role of food in supporting optimal health. Dining will also feature Watermark's groundbreaking signature program Gourmet Bites Cuisine, serving protein-packed, nutritionally balanced, bite-sized meals, that enhance independence and bring back the joy of dining without using utensils.About Watermark Laguna NiguelWatermark Laguna Niguel brings modern senior living to Orange County, balancing upscale living with a small-town feel that is characteristic of life in Laguna Niguel. The community offers exceptional 78 Assisted Living and 32 Memory Care residences in a service and amenity-rich upscale environment including 24/7 concierge and associate support, a full-service salon, gourmet dining options and Watermark's groundbreaking signature programs, including Gourmet Bites Cuisine, Watermark University and Extraordinary Outings. For further information visit Watermark Laguna Niguel .About Watermark Retirement Communities®Watermark creates extraordinary and innovative communities where people thrive. We believe aging is about renewal rather than retirement. Watermark communities are known for highly trained and caring associates, a lifestyle built on choice, fine amenities, integrative wellness, and innovative programs including the award-winning Watermark University featuring a wide variety of engaging classes for residents and area seniors. Watermark has been named in the top 25 Best Workplaces for Aging Services in a national program conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute and published on Fortune. A privately held company with a reputation for over 30 years for service, innovation, integrity and financial stability, Watermark manages more than 70 retirement communities in 22 states coast to coast. Based in Tucson AZ, Watermark is ranked as the nation's 10th-leading senior housing operator by the American Seniors Housing Association. Visit watermarkcommunities for more information.

