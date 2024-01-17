Global Feeding Tubes Market To Surpass US$ 9.69 Billion By 2030 - Coherentmi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Feeding Tubes Market

Global Feeding Tube Market is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases

- CoherentMIBURLINGAME, CA 94010, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A fresh study conducted by CoherentMI, titled "Global Feeding Tubes Market : Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2030," presents an exhaustive analysis of the industry. This analysis encompasses detailed insights into the market dynamics for Global Feeding Tubes. Additionally, the report encompasses assessments of regional markets and key players, coupled with the latest developments in the industry.The aim of conducting this market research study is to comprehensively explore the industry, facilitating a deep understanding of its dynamics and economic opportunities. This endeavor seeks to equip the client with a comprehensive insight into the market and business landscape, spanning historical, current, and future perspectives. Consequently, the client will possess a well-rounded understanding, empowering informed decision-making in resource allocation and strategic financial investments.Feeding tubes are medical devices that are used when an individual cannot eat normally due to illness, injury, or difficulty swallowing. They provide nutrition either directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. They are used in conditions like cancer, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal diseases and others.Market Dynamics:Feeding tubes find major applications in patients suffering from chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological disorders, gastrointestinal diseases and others. Rising incidences of chronic diseases globally is expected to increase the demand for feeding tubes during the forecast period. It is estimated that globally around 41 million people suffer from cancer every year. Similarly, neurological disorders and gastrointestinal diseases are among the top burdens of disease worldwide. According to WHO, neurological disorders accounted for more than 10% of global mortality in 2019. Growing aging population also contributes to the increasing number of chronic disease cases. Furthermore, technological advancements in feeding tubes resulting in more patient-friendly and advanced products will also drive their adoption over the forecast period.Global Feeding Tube Market DriversIncreasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe is a major factor fueling the demand for feeding tubes. Feeding tubes provide safe and convenient nutrition support to patients suffering from these conditions who are unable to consume oral nutrition on their own. According to the WHO, chronic diseases account for over 70% of all deaths worldwide each year, with cancer being the second leading cause of death globally. Cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation therapy often experience nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite which makes feeding tube essential for delivering proper nutrition during treatment. Similarly, neurological conditions like Parkinson's disease, dementia, and strokes also increase the risks of swallowing difficulties requiring tube feeding support.Growth of the Geriatric Population: The global population is aging rapidly with people aged 65 and above projected to outnumber children under 5 by 2020 according to the United Nations. Older adults are more susceptible to chronic health problems which drives the demand for long-term nutrition support through enteral feeding tubes. Age-related complications like swallowing disorders from strokes, cognitive decline from Alzheimer's disease, and chewing/swallowing difficulties from tooth loss commonly necessitate tube feeding in the elderly. Tube feeding plays a crucial role in preventing malnutrition and maintaining the quality of life for older patients. The rise in average life expectancy backed by increasing healthcare spending on the geriatric population is thus fueling market growth.Global Feeding Tube Market Opportunity:Advancements in Tube Design and Technology: The opportunities for feeding tube vendors lies in introducing innovative product designs and technologies that enhances safety, efficacy and user convenience. Development of low-profile tubes made of soft flexible materials reduces discomfort and risks of tissue damage. Smart pump controlled feeding systems provide precise nutrient delivery and monitoring. Tubes integrated with pH sensors and positioning confirmation devices help prevent in life-threatening situations like misplacement and aspiration. Miniaturization of tube components enables integration with portable feeding solutions for increased mobility. Adoption of biocompatible coatings diminish risks of irritation, infection and biofilm formation on tube surfaces extending product life. Integration of tube feeding with digital health platforms presents opportunities for remote monitoring and management of enteral nutrition therapy. For more information click here:Major market players included in this report are:▪️ Boston Scientific Corporation▪️ Vygon, BD▪️ Cardinal Health▪️ Amsino International, Inc.▪️ Fidmi Medical, Vesco MedicalBy Product Type:▪️ Nasogastric Tubes▪️ Gastrostomy Tubes▪️ Jejunostomy Tubes▪️ Gastrojejunostomy Tubes▪️ Low Profile TubesBy Age Group:▪️ Adults▪️ Pediatrics▪️ NeonatesBy Application:▪️ Oncology▪️ Gastroenterology▪️ Diabetes▪️ Hypermetabolism▪️ Others (Neurological Disorders and Others)By Material Type:▪️ Polyurethane▪️ Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)▪️ Silicon▪️ Others (Polyethylene, Teflon, etc.)By End User:▪️ Hospitals▪️ Home Care Settings▪️ Ambulatory Surgical Centers▪️ Nursing Facilities▪️ Others (Long-term Care Facilities and Others)By Region:▪️ North America▪️ Europe▪️ Asia Pacific▪️ Latin America▪️ Middle East▪️ AfricaObjectives of the Report:➞ Investigate and forecast the value and volume of the Global Feeding Tubes market.➞ Estimate market shares for major Global Feeding Tubes segments.➞ To demonstrate how the market for Global Feeding Tubes is evolving in various parts of the world.➞ Research and analyze micro markets in terms of their contributions to the Global Feeding Tubes market, as well as their prospects and individual growth patterns.➞ To provide precise and useful information on the factors influencing the rise of Global Feeding Tubes in the brain.➞ To provide an in-depth analysis of key business strategies used by major companies in the Global Feeding Tubes market, such as R&D, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new product launches, and acquisitions, mergers, and acquisitions.What are the key data covered in this Global Feeding Tubes Market report?✅ Market CAGR throughout the predicted period✅ Comprehensive information on the aspects that will drive the Global Feeding Tubes Market's growth between 2023 and 2030.✅ Accurate calculation of the size of the Global Feeding Tubes Market and its contribution to the market, with emphasis on the parent market✅ Realistic forecasts of future trends and changes in consumer behavior✅ Global Feeding Tubes Market Industry Growth in North America, APAC, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa✅ A complete examination of the market's competitive landscape, as well as extensive information on vendors✅ Detailed examination of the factors that will impede the expansion of Global Feeding Tubes Market vendors About Us:At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

