Man Shot At In Road Rage In West Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) In a road-rage incident, a 22-year-old man was shot at by two bike borne individuals in west Delhi's District Center's parking lot on Wednesday, an official said.

"The victim Jatin Jain, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana told police that he had come to Janakpuri to meet his friend and when he parked his car in the parking of District Center, arguments ensued with two persons who were on a motorcycle at 11.50 a.m," said a senior police official.

When Jatin was crossing the road, both the accused chased him and again argues with him.

"In a fit of rage, one of those boys took out a firearm and fired on Jain. The bullet hit him on the left hip. The police staff was in the vicinity, who reached there on hearing the sound of firing and overpowered the accused person," said the official.

"Pistol has been recovered from the possession of the accused identified as Vishal a.k.a Phodha, a resident of Vishnu Garden, Khayala, Delhi. He has been found involved in eight cases of Arms Act, theft, robbery, among others," said the official.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been initiated by police to nab the pillion rider, who fled from the spot.

"The victim was sent to DDU Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. An FIR of attempt to murder is being registered," the official added.

--IANS

ssh/svn