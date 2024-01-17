Ensuring Financial Mechanisms At COP29 Loom Highly Crucial - Azerbaijani Economy Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 16. Ensuring
financing mechanisms at COP29 is extremely important, said
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov during a panel
discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trend reports.
"Given its complexity, COP28 was a resounding success. The
deliverable outcomes include an emphasis on improving energy
efficiency, increasing the volume of renewables, and transitioning
away from fossil fuels. Given all of this, it can be deemed a
success. It was made feasible by hard labor," said the
minister.
He noted that as the host of COP29, Azerbaijan also understands
that there is a certain bar of expectations.
"This is a responsibility to continue the process in a similar
successful way. The main thing is ensuring the financing
mechanisms. This is extremely important," added Jabbarov.
The decision to host COP29 in Azerbaijan was officially
announced in Dubai on December 11, 2023.
Besides Azerbaijan, both Armenia and Bulgaria nominated their
candidatures. However, after direct negotiations between the Office
of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Office of
the Prime Minister of Armenia on December 7, 2023, Armenia decided
to withdraw its candidacy in favor of Azerbaijan. Bulgaria followed
suit and also withdrew its candidacy.
On January 4, 2024, Mukhtar Babayev, Minister of Ecology and
Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, was appointed as President of
COP29.
