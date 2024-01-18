Expo City Dubai’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra launch region’s first ever concert aimed at educating young children

(MENAFN- Manara Global) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 17 January 2024: Dubai’s pioneering all-female Firdaus Orchestra, an initiative of Expo City Dubai, is launching a unique classical music experience tailored specifically for young children, aged 0 to 6.

“Mini Maestros” will take place on 27th January at the Firdaus Studio in Expo City. The concert will include a diverse range of music, creatively infusing classic children's songs and popular Disney numbers including ‘Hakuna Matata’, ‘Under the Sea’ and ‘Chicken Dance.’

The concert, a first of its kind in this region, promises to be an immersive and educational musical journey for the kids that will captivate the senses and foster a love for music. The event will showcase a full chamber orchestra that has been tailored exclusively for early years audiences and their parents. The interactive musical environment aims to engage young minds while offering an entertaining learning experience for both children and their parents.

Monica Woodman, conductor of the Firdaus Orchestra said: "The power of music to educate is something we are hugely passionate about as an orchestra, so we are extremely excited to be launching this event at the Firdaus Studio in Dubai. The significance of classical music in children's cognitive development cannot be overstated. Classical music ignites creativity and activates areas of the brain not typically stimulated by other music genres. Mini Maestros will offer a truly unique opportunity for children and their parents to interact with live music. We cannot wait to perform this concert”.

The event will commence with the gates opening at 10:45 am, setting the stage for the first performance starting at 11:00 am.





About Firdaus Orchestra

The Firdaus Orchestra, an all-female orchestra comprising of more than 56 musicians from 28 countries and mentored by the internationally renowned and multi award winning composer A.R. Rahman, made its debut at Expo 2020. The Orchestra was established under the guidance of Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, CEO Expo City Dubai. Today the ensemble continues to showcase the magic of orchestral music to the region and seeks to inspire a new generation of musicians in the Middle East.



Since its launch the Firdaus Orchestra, which has a permanent home at the Firdaus Studio at Expo City Dubai, has established itself as Dubai’s leading orchestra and received international acclaim for its performances. They have performed with a range of global icons including Beyoncé, Andrea Bocelli, Christina Aguilera, Yo-Yo Ma and Atif Aslam. The Orchestra plays a fusion of classical masterpieces, Middle Eastern compositions, and international arrangements.



About Firdaus Studio

The Firdaus Studio, found at Expo City Dubai, is the world’s most advanced recording studio. First opening its doors in February 2022, the Studio is a partnership between Expo City Dubai and the internationally renowned and multi award winning composer A.R. Rahman. The Studio serves as the permanent home for Dubai’s trailblazing all-female ensemble, the Firdaus Orchestra.



The studio is the first Dolby Atmos HE certified studio in the Middle East. The Main Control Room features a cutting-edge analogue stage complemented by digital control functionalities. It houses a distinctive hybrid desk that integrates a 40-channel Neve 5088 analogue console with an Avid S6 digital control interface. The unique Scoring Stage/Live Room accommodates up to 80 musicians, offering versatile acoustics and multimedia capabilities and is an ideal venue for intimate concerts and exclusive events. The studio hosts a team of skilled in-house Audio Engineers from around the world with diverse musical backgrounds.



Since its launch in 2022, the Studio has already attracted an impressive roster of clients which includes global icons Beyoncé and Coldplay, as well as prominent production companies.



