Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Ayodhya Transforms Into Impenetrable Fort

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The security arrangements for the Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya reflect an unprecedented level of preparation, combining advanced technologies, specially trained personnel, and rigorous surveillance measures to ensure the safety and success of the historic event.

With the highly anticipated consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, the city has been fortified with extensive security measures.

Drones will monitor the event from the sky, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

Over 10,000 CCTV cameras are strategically placed to monitor every corner of Ayodhya.

The security cordon involves seven layers, featuring SPG commandos, NSG personnel, IPS officers, CRPF soldiers, UP ATS commandos, IB personnel, and local police.

Trained security personnel, including special commandos from SPG and ATS, will be deployed, armed with modern weapons.



The event will be attended by prominent figures, including PM Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with celebrities from India and abroad.

An anti-drone system has been installed to counter potential aerial threats during the program.

Equipped with artificial intelligence, these systems are prepared to handle any possible security challenges.

PM Modi will be under maximum security, with three DIGs, 17 SPs, 40 ASPs, 82 DSPs, 90 Inspectors, over 1000 constables, and 4 company PACs dedicated to his protection.

