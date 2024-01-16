New BYK-Gardner Byko-Visc RT Self-Calibration Option

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
byko-visc RT Rotational Viscometer - The premier instrument for precise measurement results
User Self-Calibration Screen
Rick Trawick, Head of Operations, BYK-Gardner USA
byko-visc RT Viscometer Upgradeable with Time and Cost Saving Self-Calibration Option Self-calibration ensures peak performance throughout the life of the instrument while saving time and money”
- Rick Trawick, Head of Operations, BYK-Gardner USACOLUMBIA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BYK-Gardner USA – worldwide partner of the automotive, paint and plastics industries for quality control of color, appearance and physical properties – announces their new byko-visc RT Self-calibration option.
The byko-visc RT Rotational Viscometer is now upgradeable with the new time and cost-saving self-calibration option (User Certification) . Customers are now able to self-calibrate throughout the life of the instrument with a one-time purchase of this option. The self-calibration option can be added on to a new byko-visc RT purchase or be added on after sale. Customers can simply send their instrument in for a one-time firmware upgrade and configuration to enable the function. This option saves time, money, and ensures that the instrument is always at peak performance without compromising accuracy.
byko-visc RT FIRMWARE USER CALIBRATION ADD-ON OPTION (Listed Under Individual Model Accessories)
. Purchased with instrument:
Password is provided for calibration screen.
. Purchased after sale:
Return instrument for one-time configuration.
FEATURES:
. User Calibration is fast and easy.
. Overwrites factory calibrations from BYK.
. Can be defaulted back to factory calibration at any time.
. Does not include SSA, Spindle, Certified Oil, Water Bath,
certified thermometer which must be purchased separately.
CALIBRATION KITS:
. Calibration Kits include firmware upgrade, small sample adapter, spindle and Viscosity Standard Oil.
. Calibration requires water bath and certified thermometer sold separately.
ACCESSORIES:
. Circulating Water Bath to maintain the SSA chamber to 25°C during calibration. Sold in 120V and 240V.
. Pt100 Certified Thermometer with 8” stem
ISO-17025 RECERTIFICATION OPTION:
The byko-visc RT viscometers come ISO-17025 certified when purchased new.
This certification option provides preventative maintenance through complete instrument verification by certified BYK-Gardner technicians. Start the recertification process by filling out the form .
More information on BYK Gardner can be found at byk-instruments.
Sherri B Thompson
BYK Instruments USA
+1 301-483-6500 ext. 7319
byko-visc RT L Premium Viscometer
