New BYK-Gardner Byko-Visc RT Self-Calibration Option

byko-visc RT Rotational Viscometer - The premier instrument for precise measurement results

User Self-Calibration Screen

Rick Trawick, Head of Operations, BYK-Gardner USA

byko-visc RT Viscometer Upgradeable with Time and Cost Saving Self-Calibration Option

BYK-Gardner USA – worldwide partner of the automotive, paint and plastics industries for quality control of color, appearance and physical properties – announces their new byko-visc RT Self-calibration option.The byko-visc RT Rotational Viscometer is now upgradeable with the new time and cost-saving self-calibration option (User Certification) . Customers are now able to self-calibrate throughout the life of the instrument with a one-time purchase of this option. The self-calibration option can be added on to a new byko-visc RT purchase or be added on after sale. Customers can simply send their instrument in for a one-time firmware upgrade and configuration to enable the function. This option saves time, money, and ensures that the instrument is always at peak performance without compromising accuracy.byko-visc RT FIRMWARE USER CALIBRATION ADD-ON OPTION (Listed Under Individual Model Accessories). Purchased with instrument:Password is provided for calibration screen.. Purchased after sale:Return instrument for one-time configuration.FEATURES:. User Calibration is fast and easy.. Overwrites factory calibrations from BYK.. Can be defaulted back to factory calibration at any time.. Does not include SSA, Spindle, Certified Oil, Water Bath,certified thermometer which must be purchased separately.CALIBRATION KITS:. Calibration Kits include firmware upgrade, small sample adapter, spindle and Viscosity Standard Oil.. Calibration requires water bath and certified thermometer sold separately.ACCESSORIES:. Circulating Water Bath to maintain the SSA chamber to 25°C during calibration. Sold in 120V and 240V.. Pt100 Certified Thermometer with 8" stemISO-17025 RECERTIFICATION OPTION:The byko-visc RT viscometers come ISO-17025 certified when purchased new.This certification option provides preventative maintenance through complete instrument verification by certified BYK-Gardner technicians.

