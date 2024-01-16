Iraq Claim 3-1 Win, Spoil Indonesia's Asian Cup Return

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Iraq kicked off their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 campaign on a high note while spoiling Indonesia's return to the tournament after a 16-year gap with a 3-1 win at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium yesterday.

Iraq's goals were scored by Mohanad Ali (17), Omar Rashid (45+7), and Aymen Hussein (76), while Marselino Ferdinand scored Indonesia's lone goal in the 37th minute.

Higher-ranked Iraq, however, were made to sweat for their victory by Shin Tae-yong's men.

Indonesia, the youngest side in the tournament, impressed 16,532 spectators at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2023 venue, engaging in a spirited exchange of attacks with their counterparts before gradually losing the momentum.

The Jesus Casas-coached Iraq almost scored their first goal just three minutes in, when Ali Adnan's free-kick from the right that was headed by Osama Rashid flew wide.

Indonesia, who had promised to come back strongly following a 1-5 loss in their previous meeting, responded soon by creating a close chance. A cross into the Iraqi box was saved by goalkeeper Jalal Hassan and Ferdinan struck on rebound, but only to see the ball hit the top of the crossbar.

Ironically, it was Ali, who could not score a single goal out of his seven attempts during the previous edition of the continental showpiece, who opened Iraq's account in Qatar after seizing a loose ball in the Indonesian half.

Eight minutes before half-time, Team Garuda leveled through young Elkan Baggott who skillfully maneuvered past the Iraqi defence and set the ball up Ferdinan who taped into the net.

In the dying seconds of the first half, the Lions of Mesopotamia reclaimed the lead with Rashid capitalizing on a rebound after goalkeeper Ernando Ari deflected Ali Jasim's shot.

Amir Al Ammari thought he had extended Iraq's lead early in the second half, but his goal was disallowed due to an offside decision, confirmed by VAR.

Iraq's third goal came through substitute Hussein who won an aerial battle inside the Indonesian box and blasted it past Ari, confirming the East Asian side's first defeat out of five opening matches in Asian Cup tournaments.

Player of the Match, Al Ammari took a bow towards the fans after the win.

“The support was really good and our fans motivated us in achieving the victory,” he said.

Iraq are set to face one of the title-favourites Japan at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

“We must rectify our mistakes before heading to our next match against Japan,” Al Ammari said.

“I am happy with the win and performance of players in the match. Our next match against Japan will be difficult because we have the same playing still. We will now prepare for the tough match,” Iraq coach Jesus Casas said after the win.

Indonesia will hunt for their first AFC Asian Cup win since 2007, against Vietnam at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, also on Friday.