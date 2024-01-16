May Mobility Launches First Driverless Transit Service In Arizona Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) May Mobility , a developer of autonomous vehicle technology, has launched the company's first driverless service for riders on public roads in Sun City, Arizona.

May Mobility's rider-only vehicles, which leverage its proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) technology, will operate daily during the week without an operator sitting in the driver's seat.

Sun City represents the first of many communities globally where May Mobility aims to launch its rider-only transit services to transform cities by providing accessible, safe and reliable transportation.

Edwin Olson, CEO and co-founder of May Mobility, says:“Today, we take the key step of beginning rider-only operations, a cornerstone for our commercial growth and expansion moving forward.

“We believe it is critical to work closely with our key strategic partners, regulators, insurers, and riders, as we roll out our technology step-by-step.”

