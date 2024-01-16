Bean Pasta Market Report 2024 | Industry Size, Trends, Top Companies, Future Scope And Business Opportunities By 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently released a report titled“ Bean Pasta Market Report by Nature (Conventional, Organic), Type (Dry, Fresh), Raw Material (White Bean, Black Bean, Mung Bean, Adzuki Bean, Soybean, Edamame, Green Bean, and Others), Pasta Type (Spaghetti Pasta, Fettuccine Pasta, Rotini Pasta, Penne Pasta, Elbow Pasta, Shell Pasta, and Others), Packaging Type (Cartons, Pouches, Cans), End Use (HoReCa, Household), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Independent Small Grocery Stores, Online Sales, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 ”. The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the market share, size, trends, and growth forecast. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

How big is the bean pasta market?

The global bean pasta market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.69% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Bean Pasta Industry:

Health and Wellness Trends:

One of the primary factors fueling the growth of the bean pasta market is the increasing emphasis on health and wellness among consumers. As awareness of the health benefits of bean-based products grows, more individuals are seeking healthier dietary options. Bean pasta is inherently gluten-free, making it suitable for those with gluten intolerance or sensitivity. Additionally, bean pasta is rich in plant-based protein and fiber, which aligns with the rising interest in plant-based diets and protein-rich food sources. Consumers are drawn to bean pasta as it offers a nutritious and satiating alternative to traditional wheat-based pasta. The demand for functional foods that contribute to overall well-being is propelling the growth of the bean pasta market as consumers prioritize health-conscious choices in their diets.

Dietary Preferences and Allergies:

Changing dietary preferences and an increase in food allergies are significant drivers of the bean pasta market. Consumers are exploring diverse diets, including vegetarian, vegan, and flexitarian, which emphasize plant-based protein sources. Bean pasta caters to these preferences by providing a protein-rich, plant-based pasta option. Moreover, the prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease has led to a growing demand for gluten-free alternatives. Bean pasta, being naturally gluten-free, is a preferred choice for individuals with gluten-related health concerns. This factor has expanded the consumer base for bean pasta beyond health-conscious individuals to include those with specific dietary needs, contributing to market growth.

Sustainable and Ethical Considerations:

Sustainability and ethical considerations are increasingly influential in consumer choices, including food purchases. Bean pasta aligns with these values as it is often produced using sustainable farming practices and is considered an eco-friendly food option. Beans require less water and land compared to wheat, reducing the environmental footprint of pasta production. Additionally, the focus on non-GMO and organic bean pasta options reflects consumer preferences for ethically sourced and minimally processed foods. As consumers become more environmentally conscious and ethically minded, they are drawn to bean pasta not only for its health benefits but also for its sustainability and ethical attributes, driving the market's growth.

Bean Pasta Market Report Segmentation:

By Nature:



Conventional Organic

Conventional bean pasta dominates the market due to its widespread availability and lower cost compared to organic alternatives.

By Type:



Dry Fresh

Dry bean pasta is the largest market segment because of its longer shelf life and ease of storage, making it a convenient choice for consumers.

By Raw Material:



White Bean

Black Bean

Mung Bean

Adzuki Bean

Soybean

Edamame

Green Bean Others

Based on raw material, the market has been divided into white bean, black bean, mung bean, adzuki bean, soybean, edamame, green bean, and others.

By Pasta Type:



Spaghetti Pasta

Fettuccine Pasta

Rotini Pasta

Penne Pasta

Elbow Pasta

Shell Pasta Others

On the basis of pasta type, the market has been divided into spaghetti pasta, fettuccine pasta, rotini pasta, penne pasta, elbow pasta, shell pasta, and others.

By Packaging Type:



Cartons

Pouches Cans

Cartons are the most popular packaging type for bean pasta, as they offer sturdy protection, ease of transportation, and are more environmentally friendly compared to plastic packaging.

By End-Use:



HoReCa Household

Based on end-use, the market has been divided into HoReCa and household.

By Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Grocery Stores

Online Sales Others

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are the leading distribution channels for bean pasta, owing to their extensive reach and ability to offer a wide variety of products under one roof.

Regional Insights:



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe Latin America

North America is the largest market for bean pasta, largely due to the increasing consumer awareness of health benefits associated with bean pasta and the growing trend of gluten-free diets in the region.

Global Bean Pasta Market Trends:

The increasing demand for gluten-free and high-protein food options represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the bean pasta market across the globe. This, coupled with bean pasta emerges as a preferred choice due to its nutritional benefits which are influencing the market growth. This market is also benefiting from the rising prevalence of health-conscious consumers who are shifting towards plant-based diets. Bean pasta, made from various beans like black beans, chickpeas, and lentils, offers a healthier alternative to traditional wheat-based pasta, catering to those with gluten intolerance and those seeking healthier carbohydrate sources.

Moreover, the market is seeing a growing inclination towards organic and non-GMO products, as consumers become more conscious of food quality and environmental impact. Innovation in flavors and textures is another trend, as manufacturers aim to make bean pasta appealing to a wider audience. Regionally, North America and Europe are leading in market growth, supported by well-established health food trends and consumer willingness to experiment with alternative pasta options. The global bean pasta market is thus positioned at the intersection of health, taste, and sustainability, meeting diverse consumer demands in a dynamic food landscape.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Banza LLC

Bellabondonza LLC

Ceres Enterprises Limited (Ceres Organics Limited)

Explore Cuisine

Harvest Innovations LLC (Archer Daniels Midland Company)

Jinan Mintian Flour Co., Ltd.

Kazidomi

LIVIVA Foods

Mxo Global Inc.

NutriNoodle

Pedon SPA

The Only Bean LLC

Tianjin ASO Organic Food Co. Ltd. (ASOF Group) Trader Joe's Company

