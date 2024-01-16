               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Finnish Defense Minister Wants Full Ban On Real Estate Transactions For Russians


1/16/2024 1:09:42 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkinen said that he wants to achieve a complete ban on real estate transactions for Russian citizens.

Yle reported this, according to Ukrinform.

He said that a 'legal solution' must be found in this matter.

However, Häkkinen is convinced that the Finnish government will be able to find appropriate solutions in the spring.

He also assumed that the restrictions could be related to lease terms and verification of real estate transactions that have already been made.

Read also: Finland 's prime minister mentions Russian war in Ukraine in his New Year's addres

Last week, the Ministry of Defense approved three negative opinions on real estate transactions for buyers who were not from the European Union or the European Economic Area (27 EU member states + Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein).

As reported, Finland prevented an attempt to purchase real estate by a buyer with ties to Russia as part of countering transactions that could harm the country's national security.

