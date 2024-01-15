Revolutionizing Vehicle Dynamics: Trends And Insights In The Automotive Position Sensors Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automotive Position Sensors Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape & Heavy Commercial Vehicles : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A position sensor is a device that recognizes and produces signals from an object's movement away from its reference point. Automotive position sensors (APS) market allow the engine control modules to recognize a component's position and respond to the sensor inputs. There are many types of APS, including rotary sensors, photoelectric sensors, linear sensors, and proximity sensors. The sensors have many advantages in autos, including monitoring machine tools, precise equipment positioning on stages, low power consumption, and high feature integration.

APS are already utilized globally, and it is anticipated that their steady expansion will continue. As a result of the increasing number of accidents on the road, new collision prevention technology is now being used by the whole sector. The market for APS market share is anticipated to increase owing to growing demand for automation and the development of in-car technologies drive growth in the automotive sensor industry.

The deployment of sensors to track various aspects of the car's operation is a key factor estimated to boost the market growth. Due to growing environmental and health concerns, strict emission restrictions have been implemented across several nations. The need for APS will increase due to the quick adoption of these emission rules. The demand for new cars that adhere to contemporary automotive technology is driving significant expansion in the automotive industry. Every market segment has distinctive characteristics, which is causing the automobile market to grow in popularity.

In addition, developing more sophisticated automobile technology has enabled businesses to incorporate position sensors, frequently utilized in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The emergence of intelligent hall-effect position sensors has increased the APS market demand. Antilock braking systems have found extensive use for these APS. As more and more vehicles transition to autonomous driving, these APS are becoming more and more prevalent. Utilizing position sensors and AI assistants in cutting-edge devices has many advantages.

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) now control the APS industry because the aftermarket for them is underdeveloped. Industrial sensors, for instance, are used in various industries, including manufacturing, home automation, and many more. Even if they serve a wide sector, aftermarket services help these sectors expand by promoting goods that customers demand. However, tier 1 suppliers or car manufacturers typically provide system requirements for automotive sensors.

The onset and widespread of the pandemic severely impacted the market for APS, which led to a decline in demand. Major manufacturers closed their production facilities, disrupting the supply chain and probably impacting market expansion. When a vehicle is involved in a collision, airbag systems use pressure sensors to trigger the airbags and protect the driver and passengers. OEMs and racing teams frequently employ pressure sensors in onboard diagnostic and test equipment for vehicles. Depending on the application, pressure sensors are digitally strengthened to measure the absolute pressure ranges. The demand for and use of these sensors will grow rapidly over the projected period due to the quick increase in the integration of safety systems in automobiles, particularly in North America and Europe.

Miniaturization and enhanced communication capabilities, enable the integration of these sensors into vehicles without interfering with the essential functionality of the vehicle, are the primary developments driving the global market for automotive sensors. In addition, the cost of vehicle sensors, particularly light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors, is prohibitive for the average consumer, negatively impacting the market growth. Because rare earth metals are needed to make them, LIDAR sensors are far more expensive than radar sensors used in A.V.s. The equipment required for autonomous driving can cost well over $10,000, despite the highest LIDAR sensor utilized by Google and Uber having a price tag of up to $80,000. Snow and fog may cover LIDAR sensors, making it harder for them to detect anything on the road.

The abrupt COVID-19 pandemic outbreak negatively impacted the market for APS in early 2020. Several automobile position sensor production facilities have been temporarily shut down due to unsustainable requirements. Businesses need to regularly monitor disruptions to the supply chain, which is a very another issue.

New product launches to flourish the market

Allegro MicroSystems has purchased Voxtel, Inc., a privately held company focusing in advanced photonic and 3D imaging technology, including long-range, eye-safe LiDAR, in August 2020. Allegro's automotive leadership and scalability will be paired with Voxtel's laser and imaging capabilities to allow the next generation of ADAS.

In October, 2020, Delphi Technologies has been fully acquired, according to BorgWarner Inc. When BorgWarner and Delphi Technologies combine, it is anticipated that BorgWarner's electronics and power electronics products, capabilities, and scale will be strengthened. This will result in the creation of a leader in electrified propulsion systems that BorgWarner believes is well-positioned to benefit from the propulsion transition that will occur in the future.

The Kaschke Group, which has its headquarters in Göttingen, Germany, has many companies that make up the group. Bourns, Inc. announced that its recently established subsidiary has bought all of the shares and interests of those companies. The transaction's terms weren't made public in February, 2021.

Segment Overview:

By type: An angular position sensor is employed anywhere a rotational movement is sensed within the vehicle. Examples include measuring the vehicle's level, adjusting the headlights, and measuring the steering angle or the throttle position. The mechanical potentiometer, which measured the resistance value via friction contacts, was mostly employed in the past. However, the noncontact and wear-free induction measurement method has become the preferred technique.

By vehicle type: Due to the implementation of strict rules regulating the installation of APS in vehicles, the demand for installation in passenger cars is anticipated to increase quickly. The engine control unit receives inputs from passenger sensors to regulate spark timing and accurate fuel supply, monitor temperature changes, aid the vehicle by regulating coolant and oxygen emission rates, and monitor mass airflow.

According to information from a trade organization, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, India's wholesale sales of passenger vehicles increased by 28% in November over the same month last year. The high demand for both cars and utility vehicles can be observed in the increase in sales of passenger vehicles, which totaled 276,231 units this year compared to 215,626 units in November 2021. On a year-over-year basis, sales of both passenger cars and utility vehicles climbed by 32% and 29%, respectively.

By region: During the anticipated period, Asia-Pacific accounted for a sizable portion of the market's revenue. Demand for vehicle sensors is projected to expand as car sales rise throughout the region. The market is expanding due to the rising demand for electric vehicles in the area. Manufacturing is heavily concentrated in China, India, and Japan, opening new opportunities for market expansion. Due to rising urbanization and stable economic conditions, automotive production in developing economies is expanding more quickly than in developed ones. Automobile manufacturers are adding additional sensors to low-cost automobiles due to rising consumer safety concerns in the expanding economies of India and the ASEAN nations.

Key Market Players

.CTS Corporation

.Infineon Technologies

.Continental Corporation

.Analog Devices Inc.

.TRW Automotive INC

.NXP Semiconductors

.Delphi Automotive

.Bourns Inc

.Bosch Sensorte

.GMBH

.Avago Technologies (Broadcom Inc)

