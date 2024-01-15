Modon Developments To Launch 3 New Projects In 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Modon Developments plans to launch three new projects in East, West Cairo and the North Coast in 2024, CEO Ahmed Osama announced.

Osama said that Modon Developments has partnered with Maxim Hotels Group, owner of Royal Maxim, to manage the hotel and hotel apartments for its“Green River Tower” project in the New Administrative Capital.

He said:“We celebrated the grand opening of the first sales phase for hotel flats in the Green River Tower project in March 2023, which was held at the Kempinski Summerland Hotel in Beirut, Lebanon.”

The Green River Tower covers an area of more than 60,000 square meters and is the tallest hotel building on the Green River, rising to 30 stories. It features a five-star hotel, office and retail space, and tourist hotel apartments.

The company has also completed the development of a school in the New Administrative Capital and achieved the highest implementation rates in six projects there: The Tower, Modon Hotel & Residence, Modon Mega Tower, Central Iconic Tower, Green River Tower, and M Business Tower.

To provide the best service to its customers, the company launched the latest real estate app on the mobile phone in May 2023 to support constant communication with them, becoming the first real estate developer in the Administrative Capital to do so.

The Modon Developments app allows customers to learn about the latest project developments, follow up on the completion stages and workflow of the project and the reserved unit, and discover the latest projects and new stages offered by the company. It also enables customers to reserve new units in the projects, pay installments for the units, and communicate with customer service, who respond to inquiries promptly.

On the level of new projects, Modon launched Boutique Village – Boutique Business Village in Golden Square in New Cairo in September 2023, in partnership with RO Company.