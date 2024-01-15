Qatar Suspends LNG Supplies Through Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After the US airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen, Qatar
suspended the shipment of LNG tankers through the Bab el-Mandeb
Strait, Azernews reports, citing Bloomberg.
According to the data, at least five LNG vessels en route to the
strait have stopped their movement since Friday.
This could create risks of supply disruptions from one of the
largest LNG exporters to Europe amid a cold winter. However, a
shortage is unlikely in the near future, since Europe has well
stocked up on gas, and industrial demand remains low, the agency
notes.
Three LNG tankers bound for Europe stopped off the coast of
Oman. Two more empty vessels returning to Qatar suspended traffic
on both sides of Bab el Mandeb.
