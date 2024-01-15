Sharjah Chamber, Türkiye discuss furthering economic cooperation, trade ties

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, January 15, 2024

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) held talks with the Turkish Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates on the topic of expanding cooperation and advancing trade and investment ties between the Sharjah and Türkiye business communities, encouraging companies operating in diverse sectors to exchange more information regarding investment opportunities. These efforts are built on the robust economic relations shared by the UAE and the Republic of Türkiye.

The discussions took place as HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, hosted a high-level delegation led by HE Onur Şaylan, Consul General of the Republic of Türkiye in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at the Sharjah Chamber. The meeting was attended by Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Sharjah Chamber, HE Jamal Saeed Buzangal, Director of the Media Department at the Chamber, Ersoy Erbay, the Consul’s Commercial Attaché, and a number of officials from both sides.

HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais said the SCCI strives to enrich cooperation and trade exchange with the Turkish business community, share a range of investment opportunities across different sectors, and highlight the opportunities and benefits Sharjah offers to investors within its rich investment environment. The strong commercial ties between the UAE and Türkiye pave the way for the two countries’ business communities to explore promising future avenues on both sides. HE Al Owais noted that the two nations’ strategic partnership witnessed extensive development in the middle of 2023 with the signing of memorandums of understanding and agreements valued at $50.7 billion.

At the conclusion of the visit, the delegation toured the Chamber’s permanent exhibition of local industries, perusing the products of over 180 establishments operating in Sharjah, showcased across 191 stands. They praised the products, commenting that the exhibition offers an excellent venue for promoting local industries, creating opportunities for cooperation between local companies and representatives of visiting business delegations.





MENAFN15012024006976014991ID1107722027