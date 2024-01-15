BTC/USD Forecast Today -11/01: Sees Support (Video & Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Bitcoin experienced a slight pullback during Wednesday's trading session.

However, it remains well-supported, reinforcing the potential for a future Bitcoin breakout. This being the case, I remain bullish, but I also recognize there is a lot of froth to chew through at the moment.

Within the Bitcoin market, recent price movements have been characterized by back-and-forth fluctuations as market participants search for stability. Nonetheless, the prevailing sentiment still favors a "buy on the dip" approach. This sentiment aligns with Bitcoin's sustained uptrend over an extended period. While the market exhibits signs of bullishness , the possibility of a breakout largely hinges on the emergence of a significant catalyst.

A notable obstacle resides at the $47,500 level, presenting a significant barrier to Bitcoin's ascent. The $47,500 level is likely to pose challenges to any upward movement. Nevertheless, if this barrier is successfully breached, the next target could be the $50,000 level. In the event of pullbacks, the 20-day Exponential Moving Average may provide support, followed by the $40,000 level, which appears to function as a substantial market floor. The proximity of the 50-day EMA to this range garners considerable attention ETF?

It's worth noting that the market buzz revolves around the potential launch of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, generating excitement among investors. However, it's not uncommon for markets to react with a dip once such announcements are made, as the saying goes, "sell the news." Nevertheless, the long-term outlook remains bullish, supporting the notion of Bitcoin as a viable investment. Short-term prospects are largely contingent on the ET announcement or significant movements in the US dollar. A significant depreciation of the US dollar could result in Bitcoin benefiting from the currency's weakness.

