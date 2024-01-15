Ram Mandir: Amitabh Bachchan Buys Plot In Ayodhya Worth Rs 14.5 Crore, Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has bought a plot at The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use development in Ayodhya by Mumbai-based developer The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL). According to real estate industry sources and The Hindustan Times, the land where Bachchan plans to build his home measures roughly 10,000 square feet and is valued at Rs 14.5 crore. However, HoABL declined to comment on the size and value of the agreement due to client confidentiality.

Amitabh Bachchan on buying the plot

The Sarayu, which will be formally opened on January 22, the same day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, spans 51 acres. Speaking about his investment in the project, Bachchan stated, "I am excited to embark on this journey with The House of Abhinandan Lodha for The Sarayu in Ayodhya, a city that holds a special place in my heart.

He further said, "Ayodhya's eternal spirituality and cultural richness have created an emotional bond that crosses geographic boundaries. This is the beginning of a profound journey into the essence of Ayodhya, where tradition and modernity coexist harmoniously, weaving an emotional tapestry that truly connects with me. I'm looking forward to making my home in the global spiritual capital."

The actor was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), which is a four-hour journey from Ayodhya on National Highway 330. Bachchan's investment is in the planned construction of the enclave, which will include a five-star palace hotel in collaboration with Brookfield Group-owned Leela Palaces, Hotels, and Resorts. The project is anticipated to be completed in March 2028.