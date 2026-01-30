WPL 2026: 'It's Great To Be Back To Winning Ways,' Says De Klerk After RCB Beat UP

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Jan 30 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru's premier all-rounder Nadine De Klerk said that the magnificent eight-wicket win against UP Warriorz, which came after two losses, will boost the team's morale ahead of the Women's Premier League 2026 (WPL) final, which will be played on February 5 at the BCA stadium.

South Africa's all-rounder took a four-wicket haul and finished with great numbers of 4-22. With that spell, she also became the purple cap holder of the season with 15 wickets to her name. After the win, she credited the player of the match, Grace Harris, for taking two important wickets after coming to bowl after a long time.

"I had a good laugh on the boundary when I saw a warm-up. And it's great to have so many options. Obviously, as involved as the whole tournament is, coming on and picking up two for 20 is a pretty good effort. Obviously, we were a bit under pressure being 70 for 9 after 6 or 7 overs," De Klerk said in a video shared by WPL.

"So, I think the bowlers have done really well to pull that back. And as Ray said, really throw that first punch and get back to winning ways. I think it's really important to have momentum going into a final."

De Klerk praised the team's bowling effort and multiple options, which helped RCB secure WPL final berth.

"So, it's great to get back to the winning ways; it's great to contribute as well. As I said, I think we've been really good; our bowling unit has been really good over the course of this tournament. So, it's just great to contribute as well. Making finals is something new for me. Anyway, it'll be good," she said.

Smriti Mandhana's team finished the group stage with six wins in eight matches. They also remained on top of the points table for the whole season.