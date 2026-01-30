Miral Announces Topgolf Coming To Yas Island

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Construction at 28% progress with completion targeted for 2026









Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates:January 2026 – Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has announced that 'Topgolf', the modern golf entertainment leader, is coming to Yas Island, marking another exciting addition to the island's world-class leisure and entertainment offering. Targeted for development completion in 2026, the highly anticipated experience is already under construction and has reached 28% completion. Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is being developed by Miral in partnership with Viya, an authorized franchise partner of Topgolf.

The upcoming experience will feature a multi-tier driving range and entertainment attraction spanning approximately 6,500 sqm of Gross Floor Area (GFA), as well as a 19,000 sqm outfield driving range equipped with TopTracer technology for ball tracking during gameplay sessions. There will be 82 hitting bays, including eight VIP bays, designed to cater to all skill levels.

Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral said:“We are excited to announce the development of Topgolf on Yas Island. This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to further positioning the island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure. Topgolf embodies innovation and joy, offering an unparalleled experience for visitors of all skill levels. We look forward to welcoming golf enthusiasts and first-time players to enjoy this dynamic and immersive sporting experience on Yas Island.”

The building design encompasses a three-level multi-entertainment complex, with the ground floor featuring a VR hitting bay, direct access to the tee line for practice and training, lounge space and an event lawn as well as a specialised Pro Shop offering golf equipment. The upper floors will offer visitors dining venues including a sports and sky lounge with outdoor terrace spaces, an arcade zone and a flexible event space that can be configured based on demand.

Christopher May, Chief Executive Officer at Viya said“Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi builds on the proven success of Topgolf Dubai and reflects our commitment to bringing world-class leisure and entertainment destinations to the United Arab Emirates. Since opening five years ago, Topgolf Dubai has welcomed more than 2.7 million guests, delivered over 85 million swings, and earned more than 29 industry awards. In partnership with Miral and Topgolf, we are proud to announce Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, marking our next phase of growth in the UAE”

Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi will be the second Topgolf venue in the UAE. It underscores Miral's dedication to fostering meaningful connections through innovative experiences by integrating technology into sports and entertainment. In addition to expanding its regional footprint, the sports entertainment complex further enhances Abu Dhabi's leisure and entertainment offering.

Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is yet another addition to Miral's growing portfolio of award-winning attractions and experiences on Yas Island that include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Warner Bros. WorldTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, CLYMBTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina and more. It will be the latest golf offering on the island alongside Yas Links Abu Dhabi and Yas Acres Golf and Country Club.

About Miral:

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. WorldTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMBTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

About Viya:

Viya is the UAE's leading golf and hospitality management group, operating a diverse portfolio of championship golf courses, award-winning restaurants, premium leisure and recreation facilities, innovative entertainment concepts, and digital platforms.

Since launching Emirates Golf Club in 1988, the region's first all-grass golf course, Viya has expanded to include Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Topgolf Dubai, Tiger Strikes, and recreation brands such as Viya Fit and Viya Padel.

As part of wasl Hospitality & Leisure, Viya is recognised as a guardian of golfing heritage and a leader in modern hospitality. Its operations are underpinned by the Viya App, a loyalty-driven platform that integrates bookings, rewards, and spendable benefits across the portfolio.

Dedicated to innovation, sustainability, and excellence, Viya connects communities to extraordinary experiences and continues to shape Dubai and the UAE as global destinations for sport, leisure, and lifestyle.