Massive Water Bill Defaults Push Peshawar Utility Into Financial Crisis

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

The issue of non-payment of water bills is worsening in Peshawar, where the total outstanding dues of more than 22,000 consumers have reached Rs 842.1 million.

According to officials of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), defaulters include not only domestic consumers but also commercial plazas and market owners, with some users having not paid their bills for the past 12 years.

These defaulters belong to different areas across 42 union councils of Peshawar. The authority stated that 545 tube wells are currently supplying water to the city, with the average monthly electricity bill for operating them reaching approximately Rs 130 million.

Due to non-payment by consumers, it has become increasingly difficult for the organization to meet its expenses, leading to mounting financial pressure.

Also Read: Pakistan on High Alert as Nipah Virus Spreads in India

WSSP officials have issued multiple warning notices to defaulters and announced a 10% discount on outstanding dues to encourage consumers to return to the payment system and help improve the institution's financial stability.

Citizens say that if immediate action is not taken against major defaulters, water supply could be affected, and the financial stability of the institution may be at risk.

It is worth noting that due to the declining groundwater level in Peshawar, residents heavily rely on tube well water, making the financial health of the institution essential for ensuring uninterrupted water supply.