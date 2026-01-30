Russian Army Loses Another 1,310 Soldiers In One Day Of War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

As of January 30, Ukrainian defenders had destroyed 11,614 (+1) enemy tanks, 23,969 (+4) armored combat vehicles, 36,748 (+15) artillery systems, 1,631 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,289 (+1) air defense systems, 435 (+0) aircraft, 347 (+0) helicopters, 119,234 (+555) tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles, 4,205 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 2 (+0) submarines, 76,319 (+129) vehicles and tankers, as well as 4,054 (+1) units of special equipment belonging to the Russian army.

Furia unit usess to strike Russian ground robot and vehicles in Kharkiv region

As reported by Ukrinform, 268 combat clashes took place on the front lin on January 29. The Russian invaders were most active in their attempts to attack in the Pokrovsk direction.

