South Korea: Two Military Commanders Dismissed For Infiltrating Parliament To Arrest Lawmakers During Martial Law

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Jan 30 (IANS) Two general-level military commanders were dismissed Friday in disciplinary action for infiltrating the National Assembly and attempting to arrest high-profile politicians during the short-lived martial law imposition in late 2024, South Korea's military sources said.

South Korea's defence ministry handed down the disciplinary measure to Brigadier General Lee Sang-hyun, former commander of the 1st Special Forces Brigade accused of leading troops to storm into the National Assembly to prevent lawmakers from voting down the martial law decree, according to the sources, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The ministry also dismissed Rear Admiral Kim Dae-woo, former investigative chief of the Defence Counterintelligence Command, who is suspected of sending a team to arrest politicians during the martial law bid.

Both Lee and Kim are standing trial over their involvement in the martial law imposition.

In a statement, the ministry said it has imposed "heavy" disciplinary action against two general-level officers, without disclosing their names, ranks and the level of punishment.

The dismissal marks the latest in the military's ongoing action to punish personnel involved in the martial law imposition. Both former top commanders of the Defence Counterintelligence Command and the Army Special Warfare Command have also been sacked.

On Tuesday, South Korea's defence ministry said a martial law-related trial involving six military officers has been referred to the Seoul Central District Court at the request of a special counsel team.

Colonel Kim Hyun-tae, head of the Army Special Warfare Command's 707th Special Mission Group, and five other officers are standing trial at a court-martial on charges of playing a key role in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law bid in December 2024.

The special counsel team had recently requested the case be referred to the Seoul Central District Court, according to the ministry.

By law, active soldiers are subject to attend trial at a military court, but a special counsel team can demand the transfer of such cases under the jurisdiction of military prosecutors to another court.