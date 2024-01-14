Lower House Speaker, UK Ambassador Discuss Ties, War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and British Ambassador to Jordan Philip Hall on Sunday discussed several issues of mutual interest, mainly the situation in Gaza and the Palestinian territories.

During the meeting, Safadi and Hall stressed the importance of the intensified international efforts and vision to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution that can guarantee the security and stability of the region, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Safadi called on international key players to put an end to the "genocide and massacres" in Gaza and realise the dangers of the situation in the besieged strip and its impact on the region and the entire world.

The speaker also reiterated that the "continued denial of Palestinian rights and turning a blind eye to the crimes of the Israeli occupation would result in major consequences on the entire region".

For his part, the British ambassador stressed his country's keenness to enhance cooperation with Jordan in various fields.

He also referred to the UK's support of the two-state solution as a means to end the long-running conflict and achieve comprehensive peace that meets the aspirations of peoples for a safe and stable life, after years of war and destruction, according to Petra.