Nasa Unveils Quiet Supersonic Aircraft In Effort To Revive Commercial Flights

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nasa has unveiled a one-of-a-kind quiet supersonic aircraft as
part of the US space agency's mission to make commercial supersonic
Guardian.
In a joint ceremony with Lockheed Martin Skunk Works in
Palmdale, California, on Friday, Nasa revealed the X-59, an
experimental aircraft that is expected to fly at 1.4 times the
speed of sound – or 925mph (1,488 km/h).
The aircraft, which stands at 99 (30.4 metres) long and
29 wide, has a thin, tapered nose that comprises nearly a third
of the aircraft's full length – a feature designed to disperse
shock waves that would typically surround supersonic aircraft and
result in sonic booms.
In attempts to further enhance the aircraft's supersonic
capabilities, engineers positioned the cockpit almost halfway down
the length and removed the forward-facing windows typically found
in other aircraft.
Explaining the configurations at Friday's launch event, Nasa's
deputy administrator, Pam Melroy, said:“We made that decision to
make it quieter, but it's actually an important step forward in and
of itself in advancing aviation technology.
“[With the] huge challenge [of] limited visibility in the
cockpit, the team developed the external vision system, which
really is a marvel of high-resolution cameras feeding an
ultra-high-resolution monitor.”
Melroy added:“The external vision system has the potential to
influence future aircraft designs where the absence of that
forward-facing window may prove advantageous for engineering
reasons, as it did for us.”
The aircraft also features an engine mounted on top as well as a
smooth underside to prevent shock waves from forming behind the
aircraft and causing sonic booms.
The X-59 is set to take its first flight later this year and
then its first quiet supersonic flight, Nasa said. The agency added
that once test flights are completed, the X-59 will fly over
several cities across the US that have yet to be selected and will
collect public feedback on the sound it generates.
For the last 50 years, commercial supersonic travel over land
has been banned in the US because of public concerns over the
explosive sonic booms that could be heard from miles away.
Addressing that ban at Friday's launch event, Bob Pearce –
Nasa's associate administrator for its aeronautics research mission
– said:“Grounded flight testing showed us it was possible to
design an aircraft that would produce a soft thump instead of a
sonic boom. Is that thump quiet enough to allow supersonic flight
over land? Our laboratory studies would say yes, but the real
answer can only be found by engaging the people who would hear it
during daily life.”
Pierce said the X-59's job would be to“collect data from the
people below, determine if that sonic thump is acceptable and then
turn the data over to US and international regulatory authorities
in hopes to then lift that ban”.
In the post-launch press conference, David Richardson, Lockheed
Martin's X-59 program director, said that taxi tests of the X-59
were expected to start around late spring or early summer.
“If there's anything that we identify that is not performing
nominally, we will go and make adjustments or if there are any
parts that are not functioning, we will replace them to make sure
the airplane is fully functional and airworthy and safe before we
commit it to first flight,” said Richardson.
