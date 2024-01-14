Property Finder’s Zingat joins forces with Hepsiemlak, a Doğan Holding company in Türkiye

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 11 January 2024: Property Finder, the leading property portal in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has announced its latest partnership with Hepsiemlak, a Doğan Holding company in Türkiye, under its local subsidiary - Zingat.



As part of this important consolidation for the sector, Property Finder will become a minority partner in Hepsiemlak, and provide advisory on best practices from its years of experience in the region. The merger will strengthen Property Finder’s presence in the market driving substantial growth through better property search journeys and enhancing trust and transparency within the region’s fast-evolving property sector.



“The strategic partnership underscores Property Finder's confidence in the Turkish market’s long term potential and aligns seamlessly with our vision of expanding our market share in the MENAT region. The merger is an opportunity to be positioned more strongly in the market, capture substantial growth and further ease millions of people’s lives with technology, which both Hepsiemlak and Zingat have a proven track record in.” said Michael Lahyani, Founder and CEO, Property Finder.



Property Finder’s foray into Türkiye began in 2017, with a minority stake in Zingat, a Turkish property portal that is one of the fastest growing in the world, ever since the company has grown to provide a wide range of products and services for property seekers in the country.



"We are proud to continue with our growth plans in Turkey, having first acquired all of Zingat in 2023 and now our partnership with Hepsiemlak, the leading player in our sector. We believe that Property Finder's global experience will contribute immensely to the growth and development of the sector, as well as the synergy that will be brought by the merger of two important technology pioneers in the real estate sector,” added Ari Kesisoglu, President, Property Finder.



Bringing together stakeholders from across the home search journey, Hepsiemlak and Zingat will continue to operate as two separate platforms for the time being. All customer and user contact of the two platforms will be managed by Hepsiemlak.





MENAFN14012024004056016208ID1107719068