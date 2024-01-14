Chinese FM Visits Cairo To Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry will meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday in Cairo, as part of the latter's African tour.

The two ministers will hold talks at the Foreign Ministry headquarters, where they will review the strong relations between Egypt and China and explore ways to enhance cooperation in various fields.

They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the situation in the Palestinian territories amid the Israeli military aggression in the Gaza Strip.

A joint press conference will follow the talks. Wang Yi's visit to Cairo is the last stop of his five-nation trip to Africa, which also included Tunisia, Togo, Ivory Coast and Nigeria. According to Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, this is the 34th consecutive year that a Chinese foreign minister has chosen Africa as the first destination of his annual foreign visits. The Arab League announced that its Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit will receive Wang Yi on Sunday at the league's headquarters in Cairo.